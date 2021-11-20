Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle's Ellen appearance

Piers Morgan is no fan of Meghan Markle - but this took the cake. Photo / Ellen/Getty Images

Piers Morgan has again taken aim at Meghan Markle, this time focusing his ire on what he said was her "vomit-inducing" appearance on Ellen Degeneres' talk show.

The bizarre segment saw the Duchess of Sussex performing humiliating stunts such as meowing like a cat and squatting in front of members of the public.

In his regular Daily Mail column, Morgan issued a withering takedown of her behaviour which he labelled as "gormless" and "desperate".

"Meghan has the best of all worlds: she gets to exploit her fancy royal name to make hundreds of millions of dollars, doesn't have to do any work for the institution that bestowed it upon her, is free (in her head) to publicly abuse the royals as a bunch of heartless racists, and can live the life of a fabulously rich celebrity who pops up on TV chat show sofas to promote her brand," Morgan wrote.

He said the "soul-suckingly excruciating" segment was part of a "cheese-fest" that was the nadir of a "comically cringe-worthy collision between the world's two most narcissistic, fake and irritating female celebrities".

"This is a senior member of the British Royal Family whose husband Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, behaving like a gormless desperate reality TV starlet," he added.

"Even a Kardashian would have deemed that street vendor stunt beneath them and brand-damaging."

Meghan impersonated a cat and claimed to have "healing powers" while pranking members of the public as she took part in the popular segment which involved her wearing an earpiece and doing whatever the host told her while interacting with "unsuspecting" traders on the Warner Bros. Lot.

Ellen told viewers: "I sent Meghan out to do some shopping. She wore an earpiece and had to say and do everything I told her do."

The skit began with Meghan's 'executive assistant' - really a writer from the daytime show named Alison - asking the vendors to let her "shop normally" and not a member of the royal family.

Meghan's first stop was to crystal sellers, asking "Can I touch things? Watch me Pawama," before she shouted "good energy" and held the stones to her head, following Ellen's request, along with popping a squat to bemused faces.

The 'Suits' star told market sellers: "I have healing powers. Can you feel my powers?"

The next stop was to a hot sauce seller, where Meghan - who has Archie, two, and Lili, five months, with husband Prince Harry - was instructed to ask the stall manager to "Let mommy taste some."

Ellen then pushed the duchess to try something really spicy by requesting "something real hot".

Calling Harry her "boo", Meghan also declared: "Mommy wants some heat."

The skit ended with Meghan doing her best feline impersonation, putting on kitty ears and singing: "I'm a kitten, Meow. meow, meow" to a woman selling cookies.

Eventually, the comedy came to a crescendo and Ellen allowed her to reveal all about her bizarre behaviour.

The street vendors were then invited into the studio for the sit-down interview with the duchess, who told them "the cookies were delicious, so is the hot sauce - love the crystals!" from the stage.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald