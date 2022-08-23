Ukraine: The Cost of Freedom. The exhibition curated by Auckland's Ukrainian community shows the Russian invasion through Ukrainian eyes. Photo / Dmytro Kornilov

A photographic exhibition showing the devastating impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine opens today at Tamaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Ukraine: The Cost of Freedom was curated by the Ukrainian community as part of the Te Taunga Community hub. The extraordinary and sometimes harrowing images, captured by some of the most prominent Ukrainian photographers, sheds light on the pain and struggle of Ukrainian citizens who have been resisting the Russian invasion for the past six months, and were taken along the high-risk 1000km frontline at the risk of the photographers' own lives.

Russia's war against Ukraine has raged for the past six months. Photo / Rodrigo Abd

Many of the photographs have been provided to the exhibition by Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine's largest news website, and most of the video content was provided by media project Ukrainer. On select days the community will be leading their own activations for the public.

Ukrainian cities, once beautiful and prosperous, have been reduced to rubble. Photo / Rawla Dowlohowa

Since the invasion began in February this year, more than 120,000 residential buildings, 2000 schools and 700 hospitals have been destroyed or severely damaged, as reported by Kyiv School of Economics on July 13 this year. Thousands of lives have been lost, including more than 350 children, and more than 12 million Ukrainians have fled their homes seeking safety, according to Ukrainian officials and the United Nations as per July 2022.

More than 12 million Ukrainians have fled their homes seeking safety. Photo / Sergii Mykhalchu

Some photographs showing the ruins of Ukrainian cities, once beautiful and prosperous, now reduced to rubble, have also been exhibited internationally in Berlin, Singapore and Dublin.

The Te Taunga Community hub invites members of the diverse communities of Tamaki Makaurau to bring their stories to Aucklanders, not through the Museum's interpretation, but through the eyes of the community itself.

"We have created a space where a particular community can engage in authentic storytelling about their culture and identity," says Kath McGhie, Head of Learning and Public Programmes. "It provides a space for communities to share the stories that are important to them."

• Ukraine: The Cost of Freedom runs in the Grand Foyer of the Auckland War Memorial Museum between 10am and 5pm from August 24 to October 23, and is free with museum entry. The exhibition contains graphic and confronting content and may not be suitable for children under 15 years.