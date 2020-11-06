Photographer captures macabre moment snake eel bursts from heron's neck

"Initially, I thought the heron was bitten on the neck by a snake or eel," photographer Sam Davis said. Photo / Sam Davis / Jam Press

An amateur wildlife photographer in the US has captured an eel's attempt to escape from inside the bird that ate it alive.

Sam Davis, 58, from Maryland, captured the incredible moment on camera. His pictures show the eel bursting out of the stomach of the great blue heron that scooped it up.

Snake eels have a hard tip for digging around the soft sand on the ocean floor where they spend most of their time.

This eel apparently used that hard tip to get itself out of the bird's stomach instead. Unfortunately, it seems the snake eel failed to complete its escape.

Neither party was likely to survive the encounter. Photo / Sam Davis / Jam Press

Davis said he'd gone to the Maryland wildlife refuge where the drama unfolded to photograph foxes, eagles "and whatever else may be interesting".

He watched two eagles and a fox following the heron around and thought they might be preparing to strike.

It wasn't until he got home he realised what he was really looking at.

"Initially, I thought the heron was bitten on the neck by a snake or eel.

This sand eel put its hard tip to good use, burrowing its way out of the bird that ate it whole. Photo / Sam Davis / Jam Press

"When I got home and edited the photos, I could see it was an eel that was coming through his neck. I could see his eyes, and he was still alive," Davis said.

"The wildlife refuge said they have never seen anything like that before. It is kind of a morbid photo."

That can't be comfortable. Photo / Sam Davis / Jam Press

Martin Fowlie, an expert from the RSPB, told MailOnline that snake eels had been recorded trying to burrow out from fish before "to escape being eaten".

"But I've not seen images like this before involving a bird," he said.

'I'm surprised the heron is still flying with what must be a sizeable hole in it. I would imagine that the bird won't survive such an injury, though."