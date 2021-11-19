Perth primary school gives preschoolers choice to go barefoot

Preschoolers at one Aussie school will get an unusual choice about what they can wear. Photo / 123rf

Preschoolers at one Aussie school will get an unusual choice about what they can wear. Photo / 123rf

Children at a Perth school will soon be able to spend their days barefoot under a policy set to be introduced next year.

Preschoolers at Inglewood Primary School, north of the city, can choose to ditch shoes in order to improve "posture and sensory awareness".

Deputy principal Jo Hart confirmed the change in a newsletter this month, saying it's intended to "strengthen and promote" kids' agility.

"We believe that children need opportunities to explore indoor and outdoor environments without shoes," she wrote.

"Going barefoot is beneficial to children as it nourishes, strengthens and promotes agility in a child's growing feet, ankles, legs, knees and hips."

Inglewood Primary School was chosen by WA Education Department's Leading Inspired Learning in the Early Years project — aimed at improving early primary teaching.

The unconventional approach to uniforms is part of a wider move in the programme to improve children's "agency" over their own decisions.