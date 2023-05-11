Jenni Mortimer looks back on her trip to London to provide coverage of the King's Coronation. Video / NZ Herald

Penny Mordaunt has revealed how she carried the surprisingly heavy ceremonial sword during the King’s Coronation - and it’s more relatable than you think.

The Lord President of the Council was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to King Charles, which marks the first time the role has ever been carried out by a woman.

So, how did she manage to ace carrying the mighty large swords? Popping painkillers, practice and toe wiggling.

Mordaunt was dressed in a custom teal ensemble with a coordinating cape and gold feather embroidery on her headband. While dressed to the nines, she carried the heavy pieces of regalia for the majority of the ceremony - affirming herself as one of the stars of the coronation.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, carrying the Sword of State, in the procession on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

The Lord President of the Council held the Sword of State, which weighed 3.6 kg, for 51 minutes straight. The sword was roughly the same weight as a newborn baby or six pints of milk.

Then, once she had passed over the first sword, she was given the second sword, which was a little bit lighter, to hold for the rest of the two-hour service.

Mordaunt revealed her sword-holding secret to the BBC: “I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be alright”. She then added that “practice”, “a good breakfast”, and “comfortable shoes” also assisted her on the day.

The Portsmouth North Conservative MP also revealed that her Royal Navy training prepared her with slightly odd tips to manage the weight while standing.

“Wriggling your toes” will guarantee improved circulation while standing for long amounts of time. She said: “I was not in the gym for six months prior to this,” but did state: “You want to make sure you are in good nick.”

Mordaunt described the occasion to the Telegraph as a “humbling day” and went on to say she was “grateful” that her role was acknowledged during the event.

She shared: “It was a humbling day in every respect. Crowned heads and world leaders were just faces in the congregation. All came to bear witness to love, service and sacrifice. His Majesty the King served longer than anyone in history as Prince of Wales.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo / Getty Images

“This is a life lived in the public eye. The royal family sets a parenthesis. We politicians should heed this example. We, too, have a choice. We can decide to narrow the parenthesis. Or we can decide to widen it. It takes courage, patience and judgment to listen to all views.

“If people chose to recognise my role, then I’m grateful. But my gratitude and thanks are reserved for all who took part. You can choose dissent. You can choose duty. The real recognition for Saturday, though, belongs to all of us.”



