Pay it forward: Over 900 cars pay for each other's meals

Over 900 cars were involved in a pay it forward chain in the United States. Photo / Getty Images

While in the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant in America, one man's random act of kindness resulted in more than 900 cars taking part in the pay it forward chain.

Early this week one man drove to the drive-thru of a Dairy Queen in Minnesota, offering to pay for his meal and for the meal in the car behind him.

Tina Jensen, the Dairy Queen store manager, told CNN it often happens once in a while but at most it lasts for 15 or 20 cars and then fizzles out.

However, this time Jensen was wrong.

Over two and a half days, the pay it forward chain continued with, more than 900 cars taking part.

When the customer behind the man came up to the window to pay, the cashier explained what had happened.

"There's all different types of ways to help people," Jensen said.

When the store closed for the night, the last customer left a US$10 note, so the pay it forward chain could continue the next day.

"I think this touched a lot of people that we didn't even know it touched, deeper than we know. And you don't know what's going on in a person's life" Jensen told CNN.

Jensen kept locals updated on the pay it forward chain on the store's Facebook page.

UPDATE 8:44pm: We are still going strong!!!! OVER 275 cars have paid it forward!!! If we can keep it going like this for... Posted by Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Heidi Bruse spoke to CNN about her experience when getting dinner on Friday night.

"During times like these it kinda restores your faith in humanity a little," Bruse said.

"The way the world is now you see a lot of anger, tension and selfish behaviour. What we witnessed was pure kindness and it was a breath of fresh air really."

Jensen told CNN her top priority was the safety of her staff and customers.

"With the lobby shutting down, being only open for takeout, being able to open for half your capacity, different things like that," have played a role in trying to keep morale high, Jensen said.

Seeing the reactions of customers was touching Jensen said.

"No matter what's going on, take care of each other, be positive, be happy and don't focus on the negative, we'll get through it," she said.

More than US$10,000 worth of food was paid forward.