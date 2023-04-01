Charred broccoli pesto pasta. Photo / Assortment

Pasta is an easy midweek meal but can often be villainised as not the most nutritious of options - often lacking in the vege department. We’re always looking for ways to sneak some extra vegetables into our meals and these two pasta recipes are no exception.

Charred broccoli pesto pasta

Serves 4

Pesto pasta gets an upgrade! The charred broccoli not only adds some extra nutrients but also gives a delicious flavour and texture to the basil pesto.

1 head of broccoli, cut into florets

2 cups basil

⅓ cup roasted almonds

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 lemon, juice and zest

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated + extra for topping

400g pasta, we used mafaldine

¼ cup reserved pasta water

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1. Heat 1-2 Tbsp of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the broccoli and a pinch of salt and pepper.

2. Cook for 5-7 minutes, not stirring too often so the broccoli can char in places. If it is sticking to the bottom of the pan add a little water to allow the broccoli to steam slightly.

3. Once cooked, remove from the heat and add to a food processor or blender, along with the basil, ⅓ cup of olive oil, the almonds, garlic, lemon juice and zest, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.

4. Blitz until combined but still a little chunky, add olive oil and then blitz again until combined (you don’t want it to be a puree but also don’t want big chunks of broccoli or almonds).

5. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions making sure you reserve ¼ cup of pasta water.

6. Drain the pasta and add it back into the pot with the pesto, toss well to make sure all of the pasta is covered in pesto. Add a little pasta water so the pesto coats and sticks to the pasta (you might not need the full ¼ cup). Serve with an extra sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Cauliflower mac and cheese. Photo / Assortment

Cauliflower mac and cheese

Serves 4

A healthier twist on the classic mac and cheese, we’ve added a whole head of cauliflower, stalks and all - coated in a flavourful creamy white sauce made with leek, garlic, mustard and a good amount of cheddar cheese and parmesan.

250g small pasta shape, like macaroni, farfalle, fusilli, shell pasta or rigatoni

1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets and leaves finely sliced

1 cup milk

1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

¼ cup of reserved pasta water

25g butter or olive oil

1 leek, halved lengthwise and sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

4 Tbsp flour

1 tsp whole grain or Dijon mustard

1 cup cheddar, grated + extra for topping

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

1. Start by preheating the oven to 200C, fan bake.

2. Fill two large pots with water and add a generous pinch of salt; bring to a boil.

3. Add the pasta to one of the pots and cook for the recommended time minus 1 minute. Drain the pasta, reserving ¼ cup of pasta water.

4. Add the cauliflower to the other pot and cook for 6-7 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender but still has a slight bite. Drain and allow excess moisture to evaporate. *If you have a large pasta pot, you can cook the cauliflower and pasta in the same pot, add the cauliflower when the pasta only has 4 minutes of cooking time left.

5. Mix the milk, stock and reserved pasta water; set aside, ready for the white sauce.

6. Rinse a used pot, then add the butter, leek, garlic, salt and pepper over medium heat; cook for 5 minutes or until soft and translucent. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute, then slowly add the liquid - constantly stirring the sauce until it gets thick and creamy.

7. Remove from the heat and add the mustard, cheddar cheese and parmesan; stir until the cheese has melted, then season to taste.

8. Add the pasta and cauliflower to a large baking dish; pour over the cheese sauce and mix well to ensure each bit of pasta and cauliflower is covered in the sauce. Sprinkle over some more cheddar cheese and then breadcrumbs. Pop into the oven and cook for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.