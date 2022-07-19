From Coco Pops being too hot to phantom poo, toddlers throw tantrums for hilarious reasons. Photo / Getty Images

From Coco Pops being too hot to phantom poo, toddlers throw tantrums for hilarious reasons. Photo / Getty Images

They aren't called the terrible twos for no reason.

Australian parents have taken to social media to reveal some of the reasons their toddlers have thrown a tantrum and the answers are hilarious.

In a popular parenting group called Mum Central on Facebook, one parent started a thread with a list of reasons of how they had made their toddler cry and it prompted hundreds of other parents to do the same.

The post has proved a big hit with parents and has received over 316 comments and 760 likes with the thread including a list of absurd situations that have triggered toddlers' tantrums, including one dad telling his son the dog couldn't drive him to daycare and another parent induced a toddler tantrum by not giving their child ham.

"Wouldn't give her any ham. (I'd used it all in the ham and cheese toastie she refused to eat after demanding I make two of them for her lunch)," the parent recalled.

Other hilarious reasons included the toilet water being "too low", or their Coco Pops breakfast being "too hot".

One parent joked, "My 2-year-old started screaming for a dummy at lunch yesterday... he's never had a dummy. 2 weeks ago he woke up and was hysterical crying for 40mins because his shoes weren't on when he woke up".

"She had her shoes on the wrong feet, and I asked her to change them, apparently she likes them that way," another responded.

Meanwhile, one toddler was very upset about the "phantom poo" phenomena, "She did a number two on the toilet, and it went too far down the s bend that she couldn't see it and say goodbye before she flushed, apparently phantom poo is dramatic".

Adding her experience to the thread one mum said, "Cried because she doesn't like the feeling of tears in her eyes. A long and vicious cycle".

Other reasons included the bath being "too wet", noodles not being "long enough", ice cream being "too cold", and one parent said their child cried because "his arms weren't getting wet enough in the shower".