Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Parental anxiety: Why worrying will get you only so far

By
4 mins to read
Doomscrolling might be a fun way to avoid sleeping, but it's no use in a crisis.

Doomscrolling might be a fun way to avoid sleeping, but it's no use in a crisis.

OPINION

It was nearly midnight on a Friday and I was lying in bed, online shopping in a futile attempt to ease the anxiety that had accumulated over the hours I’d just spent doomscrolling, when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle