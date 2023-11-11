As we head into summer, here's what to look out for if you're worried your child might be getting dehydrated. Photo / 123rf

As we head into summer, here's what to look out for if you're worried your child might be getting dehydrated. Photo / 123rf

A former paramedic and mum of two has warned parents to watch out for a “red flag” in their children’s health that’s often overlooked.

Tiny Hearts Education founder Nikki Jurcutz has revealed that if your baby is feeding and wetting their nappy less often than normal, it could be a sign of dehydration.

Jurcutz explained that young children in particular can lose hydration much more quickly than adults, especially when unwell.

If your child is sick, you should monitor how often they’re drinking, eating and urinating to ensure they’re getting enough fluids.

Jurcutz added that while it’s normal for a child not to be as hungry or thirsty when unwell, parents should still be aware of the warning signs.

Posting on the Tiny Hearts Instagram page, she wrote, “Don’t ignore this sign. If your baby is feeding less, and you notice the number of wet nappies is less than usual, I want you to be paying closer attention.

“This is something you should pay extra attention to when your little ones are sick. It’s normal for them to not want to eat as much, and sometimes they might not drink as much as usual too.”

She went on to list the other signs of dehydration to watch out for.

Dry lips, mouth, tongue and throat, headaches, nausea, darker urine, no tears when crying, quickened breathing and sunken eyes or fontanelle (soft spot on a baby’s head) are all signs parents should watch out for.

There are several causes of dehydration, from not drinking or eating enough to feeling unwell, over-exercising, diarrhoea or vomiting, or some medications.

To treat dehydration in young children, increase their fluids by offering them watered-down Hydralyte, boiled - and cooled - water, or diluted apple juice for 12 hours.

For under six-month-olds, Jurcutz recommends breast or formula feeding often and speaking to your doctor.

Your child’s wet nappy should be clear or pale in colour or odourless. Dark-coloured or strong smelling urine, or fresh blood, are warning signs, as are “urates” or rust-coloured marks on a child’s nappy after they are four days old.

You can also do something called “a pinch test” to check your child’s hydration levels. Gently pinch the skin on the back of your child’s wrist, and if it springs back slowly, they might be dehydrated.

If your baby is less than six months old or has a long-term illness and you suspect they are dehydrated, see your doctor. Lethargy, drowsiness, paleness, confusion, fast heart rate or being cold to touch can also be signs of severe hydration.

Jurcutz concluded, “A good point to remember: If your little one is very thirsty, it’s likely that they’re already dehydrated. At the end of the day, you as parents know your little one best.

“And if you’re concerned, it’s time to listen to that parental instinct and get your little one seen by a doctor.”