Palace staffers 'rescinded' Meghan Markle bullying claims

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying by two palace staffers, the accusations date back to 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace employees who accused Meghan Markle of bullying earlier this year have now rescinded their claims, sources claim.

Allegations of bullying were made against Markle in October 2018 by communication secretary Jason Knauf, who worked for the Sussexes. The complaint alleges that Markle drove two personal assistants out and was undermining the confidence of another staffer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry famously left the pressures of royal life in 2020, in an effort to live life less under the microscope. Photo / Getty Images

At the time Buckingham Palace said it was "clearly very concerned" about the allegations and that it does not tolerate this kind of alleged behaviour in the workplace.

Sources close to the ex-staffers have come forward claiming that Knauf had reported the alleged incidents without their permission. It now seems that when the two complainants learned that their complaint had been publicised they tried to rescind it. Their decision to back-pedal on their claims was not openly acknowledged.

The bullying allegations against Meghan Markle were made public just days before her and Harry's tell-all Oprah interview. Photo / Getty Images

When the allegations first came to light Markle was said to vehemently deny them. A spokesperson for The Duchess released a statement at the time:

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

It is still to be confirmed whether the investigations into the bullying claims will officially come to an end, but without eye-witnesses willing to testify to the facts, it seems unlikely the inquiry will proceed.