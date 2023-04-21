Hugh Bonneville says he is thrilled "to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation". Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Bonneville is “delighted” to be hosting King Charles’ Coronation Concert.

The Paddington actor will be introducing performers including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to the stage at Windsor Castle on May 7 and he’s promised the celebration will be a “night to remember”.

He said in a statement: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation.

“In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award-nominee Mei Mac will join members of the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art for a special one-off performance.

According to the BBC, the ultimate royal collaboration will combine music, dance, art and theatre for a unique performance based around themes of love and togetherness.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa will be among the performers at the King's Coronation Concert. Photo / Getty Images

Royal Ballet principal dancers Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambe will perform a bespoke piece, while members of the Royal Opera Chorus will be performing an arrangement of a classic song from West Side Story.

A string quartet of Royal College of Music students will perform as soloists, with Katherine Yoon and Betania Johnny on violin, Declan Wicks on viola and Marion Portelance, who will play a cello once owned and used by the monarch himself.

Royal College of Art students’ work will be showcased with a visual backdrop projected onto the stage and the castle itself.

The line-up will also include Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench, as well as a performance from the Coronation Choir, which has been created with community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK. They will appear alongside the Virtual Choir, which is comprised of singers from across the Commonwealth.

The highlight of the concert is set to be Lighting Up The Nation, in which projections, lasers, illuminations and drone displays will illuminate various landmarks across the UK.

The concert will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.