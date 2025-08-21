Advertisement
Our high school clothes are cool again. Now we’re having a midlife crisis

Washington Post
9 mins to read

Baggy is back, as this Levi’s store window asserts, but only on the bottom. On top, we’ve returned to skintight baby tees and camisoles. Photo / Allie Caren, The Washington Post

Denim miniskirts. Babydoll tops. Sweatpants with “2001” on the butt. Can two elder millennials still pull them off?

The secret to time travel is the camisole. Enter the portal – an Old Navy dressing room in suburban Philadelphia – put one on, and if you are a millennial of a

