Nicole Daedone, founder and former CEO of OneTaste, departs Brooklyn federal court. Photo / AP

An “orgasm guru” who led followers through sexual meditation to cure their trauma appeared in court accused of trapping women who came to her for help in warehouses and manipulating them to engage in sex acts.

Nicole Daedone, 56, the founder and CEO of “sexual wellness” company OneTaste, which made US$12 million ($19.3m) a year, pleaded not guilty to a charge of manipulating traumatised people into debt, undesired sex and underpaid work.

According to the Associated Press, she was released on a $1.6m bond, secured by her mother, her mother’s partner, and a OneTaste ally.

The firm promoted group orgasmic meditation involving men manually stimulating women in a group setting as a path to female wellbeing.

Last week, Daedone and OneTaste’s former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz were federally indicted on forced labour charges.

Prosecutors say Nicole Daedone manipulated women to engage in sex acts. Photo / AP

Prosecutors say the pair schemed to draw in people suffering from sexual trauma and turn them into unquestioning, cloistered followers who did their leaders’ bidding – even if it meant having sex with prospective investors or clients, or taking out new credit cards in order to afford to keep taking courses.

The company’s “members” sometimes were told “to engage in sexual acts they found uncomfortable or repulsive as a requirement to obtain ‘freedom’ and ‘enlightenment’ and demonstrate their commitment to OneTaste and Daedone”, the indictment claims, and “resistance… was not tolerated”.

Speaking outside the court, Julia Gatto, Daedone’s defence lawyer, said: “The idea that this woman, at this company, engaged in forced labour is as far from the truth and reality as one could comprehend.”

‘Unique business’

She called Daedone “a ceiling-shattering feminist entrepreneur” who created a unique business around women’s sexuality and empowerment.

In 2004, along with a business partner, Daedone set up OneTaste Urban Retreat, in a loft building in a grungy part of San Francisco favoured by internet start-ups, promoting orgasmic meditation (OM) as “a way to make orgasm, connection and sensuality sustainable”.

Gwyneth Paltrow, seen here testifying in a separate case earlier this year, was the most celebrated champion of 'orgasmic meditation'. Photo / AP

Prospective OM-ers were offered a menu of services and events. An introductory workshop cost $313; a week-long ‘urban monk’ programme, $3219; or you could train to become a certified coach for $25,754. There were how-to DVDs, ‘One Stroke’ lubricant and OM pillow sets to build nests.

At its peak, OneTaste was reported to be making $19m a year.

Khloé Kardashian was said to ‘swear by’ OM, but its most celebrated champion was Gwyneth Paltrow. There is no suggestion either were aware of any claims relating to the allegations.

According to the company, Daedone sold her stake in the firm in 2017.

Arrested last week

She remained at large when the indictment was unsealed, and Cherwitz was arrested last week. Daedone’s representatives say she was overseas and subsequently returned to her current home in New York City.

Cherwitz was released on $482,000 bond at an initial court date in San Francisco and hasn’t yet entered a plea, court records show.

A message seeking comment was sent by Associated Press on Tuesday to her attorney.

Now under new ownership, OneTaste has said its work has been misconstrued, sexual consent was a cornerstone of its operations, and the charges are unjustified.

In a statement carried by the Associated Press, Anjuli Ayer, co-owner of OneTaste, said: “The federal government’s description of the behaviours alleged in its indictment bear no credible resemblance to the organisation we acquired and have committed our lives to, nor to anything we know of Nicole and Rachel.”