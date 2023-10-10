This optical illusion can reveal whether you are very stubborn or very picky. Photo / Getty Images

This optical illusion test can shed light on whether you’re a very stubborn person who achieves everything they put their mind to - or a person who can’t stand mind games with a tendency to distance yourself.

TikTok creator Mia Yilin shared an image to her 450,000 followers on the video-sharing app, reports the Daily Mail.

According to Yilin, what you see first could determine whether you’re a romantic or someone who can be quite picky regarding who they choose to spend their time with.

This optical illusion can reveal whether you are very stubborn or very picky. Photo / TikTok

The optical illusion picture shows both a set of forks and a wine glass, and Yilin revealed that what you see first can say a lot about your personality.

The content creator began the clip by detailing what it means if you saw the forks first.

“If you first saw the two forks, then you’re a very stubborn and strong-willed person,” she revealed.

“Once you put your mind to something you don’t look back. You love your freedom and are also quite romantic, but you’d never hold anyone back in the name of love.”

Then, Yilin revealed what it meant if you saw the wine glass first.

“If you first saw the wine glass, then people constantly want to get close to you because of how caring and likeable you are,”

However, she added that if you saw the wine glass, you have the tendency to be picky.

“You’re very selective with your inner circle and not anyone can get in,” she shared.

“You hate people who play mind games and prefer to silently distance yourself over exposing them directing,” she explained.

TikTok users took to the comments section to gush about the accuracy of Yilin’s post.

“Fork. Wow, this is super-accurate,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Definitely true.”

“Girl, why are you so true, it felt like you had looked at my life [sic],” a third said.

“I saw the forks and everything you said is true,” said a fourth person.