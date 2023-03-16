The longtime friend of the couple shared her opinion on the complicated matter. Photo / Supplied

The longtime friend of the couple shared her opinion on the complicated matter. Photo / Supplied

Oprah Winfrey has weighed in on the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at the King’s coronation in May.

The 74-year-old monarch has invited his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan - who stepped down as working royals three years ago - to the ceremony on May 6 but the couple have yet to confirm if they will attend and now their friend has offered some advice about the situation.

Asked by her pal Gayle King on CBS Mornings if she thinks Harry and Meghan should “go or not go”, Oprah said: “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think.

“That’s what the bottom line comes down to: ‘What do you feel like is the right thing for you?’”

But the 69-year-old media mogul - who secured the couple’s first televised interview after they walked away from royal life - was quick to stress she hadn’t discussed the subject with Harry and Meghan.

She said: “They haven’t asked me my opinion.”

Meghan and Prince Harry are yet to confirm whether they will attend the King's coronation. Photo / AP

A spokesperson for Harry - who was critical of his father and brother Prince William in his recent memoir Spare - and Meghan confirmed earlier this month they have been invited to the coronation following weeks of speculation.

The representative said: “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams later expressed his belief that the invitation had left Harry and Meghan with an “acute dilemma”.

He explained: “It has always been clear that King Charles would invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation. As a symbol of national unity, he believes this is important.

“However their response is uncertain and raises an acute dilemma for them. On the one hand, they want discussions with senior royals and accountability for what they believe they went through when they were senior working royals.

“They believe that, together with the press, the royal family sought to drive them into exile. They want an apology. They will not get it.

“The Sussexes have contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House. They only have these because they are members of the royal family. If they did not attend this momentous event they will seem very out of touch.”