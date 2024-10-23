This was not my experience on Saturday, October 19 – the second day of the annual event, which was held at Auckland’s Due Drop Events Centre to highlight vendors and products for a gaggle of the gluten-averse.

I was diagnosed with coeliac disease, a permanent intestinal reaction to dietary gluten, in 2012. It’s a serious autoimmune condition where the ingestion of gluten damages the small intestine, which can interfere with nutrient absorption. It’s estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide, while international research indicates up to 100,000 New Zealanders are living with the disease – a large proportion of whom are yet to be diagnosed.

There is currently no cure for coeliac disease: the only option is to maintain a strict gluten-free diet.

While the scale of symptoms varies from person to person, my reaction to ingesting gluten has been the same since I was diagnosed at 14: an overwhelming feeling of discomfort in the proceeding hours, followed by intense vomiting (sometimes so acute, I can barely walk) and after-effects that last for several days, including lethargy, fatigue and severe brain fog.

Full disclosure, I already wasn’t feeling my best when my friend, her toddler – both gluten-intolerant – and I entered the Gluten Free Food Festival on Saturday. I had a throbbing headache that morning but was looking forward to sampling the gluten-free goodies on offer, from Italian delicacies to elaborate doughnuts.

I’m also not someone who is easily defeated by food: at 1.75m tall with a fairly efficient metabolism, I can eat entire pizzas without a second thought (weird flex, but okay) and rarely feel full. Four arancini, a small doughnut and a small sausage roll – yes, all supposedly gluten-free – were no match for my appetite.

That is exactly what I ate at the festival, purchased from three different food trucks. We were only there for about two and a half hours (most of which was spent in queues), yet upon returning home, I immediately retired to bed and napped for more than an hour.

When I woke up, I felt the familiar rush of wooziness and knew what was about to happen. Before long, my four arancini, small doughnut and small sausage roll were making their way back up my oesophagus and into the sink.

“Did you get ‘glutened’?” my boyfriend asked as he entered the bathroom, to which I nodded weakly.

In my mind, it was the only explanation – yet it was an answer that felt impossible given the circumstances.

“Only in NZ can you be glutened at a Gluten Free Festival,” my very English father texted me upon hearing the news.

After regurgitating the contents of my stomach, I went back to bed, where I remained for the rest of the afternoon and evening. I was perplexed: how had I suffered an allergic reaction at a festival that only sells coeliac-safe food?

Ingesting gluten with coeliac disease can prompt a raft of symptoms, including nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and fatigue.

I thought about it and decided it must have been the odd combination of food causing a stir in my stomach, or perhaps a one-off symptom of my earlier headache. “I’ll see what happens tomorrow,” I said, knowing if it was indeed a reaction, I’d be suffering for the next several days.

However, on Monday, I left work early, having been unable to concentrate and battling thick brain fog. I took the day off on Tuesday to recover.

Now, as I sit here writing this on Wednesday, I am confident what I suffered was an allergic reaction to gluten – at the Gluten Free Food Festival.

I contacted the event manager to share what had happened to me. She was helpful, concerned, and didn’t question my experience – but she also confirmed each of the vendors I had eaten from were “coeliac-safe” and “don’t ever sell foods containing gluten”.

What was interesting, however, was the realisation that these vendors had operated from commercial, third-party food trucks – meaning the kitchens may have been previously used to prepare very-much-not-gluten-free food.

“The deep-cleaning of food trucks - that may include gluten meals as part of their offering outside of the festival - is a prerequisite for being a vendor, [including] thoroughly cleaning utensils, surfaces, changing clothes and removing any gluten-containing foods,” the event manager told me.

“While physical evidence of deep-cleaning isn’t required, vendors are required to submit in writing their cleaning and food preparation processes. It is in each vendor’s best interest to ensure the food they are sharing is safe for festivalgoers to enjoy.

“We can confirm all vendors who attended the festival complied with this requirement and met our standards,” she said.

The event manager also confirmed all vendors must submit a detailed application process before being accepted by the festival, and most are required to complete Gluten Free Food Safety training through the non-profit Coeliac New Zealand.

“The only exception to this is those vendors who have current ‘Crossed Grain’ logo accreditation, which means they have been recently reviewed and accredited by Coeliac New Zealand, or in very few cases, if the food business is coeliac-owned or never has gluten-containing foods anywhere.”

While the “intention” is that all food products sold at the event “are not only gluten-free, but safe for coeliacs”, she conceded accidents can happen.

“Despite the rigorous processes and protocols that vendors must adhere to in order to attend the event, although unlikely, there unfortunately is a possibility that there may have been an occurrence of cross-contamination,” she said.

I still don't know what the culprit was. Photo / 123rf

I still don’t know what was the culprit – what vendor, what food, what actually happened. But I do know that coeliacs, or anyone with an autoimmune condition for that matter, must advocate for themselves and their experiences. Even immediately after emptying my stomach into the sink, I found myself dismissing the possibility of an allergic reaction.

“It can’t be,” I said to myself, although the scene before me said otherwise.

A Coeliac New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that as of Monday, they hadn’t received any other complaints of a similar nature. Again, I felt a wave of self-doubt: was I pointing the blame at an innocent party?

Yet the fact of the matter is, even a Gluten Free Food Festival isn’t immune to the odd slip-up. I may be the sole attendee to experience an allergic reaction, but I still experienced one.

While I’m sure I was far from the only coeliac at the event, I’m also sure there were plenty of attendees who may only dabble in a gluten-free diet – believing “gluten-free” is tantamount to a five-star health rating, which it isn’t. I write this not to detract from their personal experience, but to highlight that unless you are a diagnosed coeliac, there is no compelling evidence to suggest adhering to a gluten-free diet offers any health benefit.

Additionally, many people seem to forget that “coeliac” and “gluten-intolerant” are not interchangeable: coeliac is a diagnosed disease that can have devastating long-term health impacts. Being intolerant or sensitive to gluten is not.

There may not be any other reported reactions from the festival, but if many of the attendees on Saturday weren’t coeliacs, I doubt there would be. Of course, it’s also easy to dismiss bloating or other gastrointestinal irritation as a side-effect of simply eating too much.

It’s not the first time I’ve suffered an unexpected flare-up, and it certainly won’t be the last. Last year, I almost ruined a friend’s birthday after being accidentally served a glutenous burger at a Kingsland venue, which led to the worst reaction I’ve had to date. One minute I was playing beer pong - the next, my head was in her toilet.

I could barely walk, and my friend, a doctor who has seen all manner of bodily fluids, suggested I may need medical attention. I refused.

Did I call the Kingsland venue and inform them of their mistake? No.

Do I wish I had? Absolutely.

This time around, the least I could do was write about my experience. Not to call out the event or its vendors for being irresponsible, but to highlight that for fellow coeliacs, gluten-poisoning can truly happen anywhere. All we can do is wipe up the vomit and move on, but at least, this time, I’ve advocated for myself – and hopefully, for others who may be suffering in silence.

Despite assurances from both the event manager and Coeliac New Zealand that the festival solely sells gluten-free food products, the event’s website does state the following under the frequently asked question, “Will all the vendors be coeliac-safe?”

“Yes! This is our intent,” the website reads.

“However, Sapphire Events cannot accept liability for individual vendors’ processes.

“Whilst we are doing extensive due diligence with all vendors, we are not responsible for their manufacturing processes.”

It’s a disclaimer that essentially says, “There is always a risk”.

For coeliacs, it truly does feel that risk is everywhere – even at the Gluten Free Food Festival.

