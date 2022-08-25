Evie Leana. Photo / Twitter/Evie Leana

A mother who was criticised for following in her teenage daughter's footsteps to pursue a career in "sex work" has clapped back at those who judged her X-rated job.

Evie Leana, 37, hit the headlines when she began selling raunchy content alongside her 18-year-old daughter Tiahnee, on a subscription-based website earlier this year.

The mum of four said she'd copped "a fair bit of judgment" in the six months since she embarked on her new career – but fiercely defended herself against any suggestion she's a bad mum.

Evie Leana said she has faced judgment. Photo / Twitter/Evie Leana

"I'm actually a really good mum, I'm here at the end of every day kissing them goodnight," Evie said on Adelaide's Ali Clarke Breakfast Show.

"I've focused 100 per cent on me and the kids. I've never been someone who goes out and parties or leaves them."

However, it hasn't stopped strangers from making assumptions about her mothering skills.

"I've had a fair bit of judgment, but if you can make money, creating content, creating something you and others enjoy. I think it's fun and empowering," she said.

"People can judge me but I've definitely taught my daughters – she's not following in my footsteps, I'm following in hers."

Initially, though, Evie admitted she had "issues" with her daughter's career as she was just 17 when she announced her plans.

But now Evie, who said she has always been sex positive and comfortable in her own skin, says she's glad that side of her personality "rubbed off" on her daughter.

She also defended the subscription site, explaining there's more than just "sex work" on the platform.

"There can be anything worth having people pay to view," she said.

"You can be a chef or a personal trainer. It's not all sex work."

Evie Leana was inspired by her daughter to start an OnlyFans account. Photo / Twitter/Evie Leana

Tiahnee also weighed in on the conversation, revealing her boyfriend's surprising reaction to her "sexy side-hustle".

"He's all for it, he's not the jealous type at all, he takes all the photos, he's really supportive," she said.

"He's my hype man, tells me what the guy will like and now we're using the money to save for a house."

Evie previously revealed her daughter encouraged her to start an account when her relationship ended.

"Honestly it didn't take that much convincing. I was excited about the idea and I've had a lot of fun with it. ️It has been well and truly one of the best decisions I've ever made," she told The Advertiser in April.

"Being a single mum to four children and raising them solely on my own has been challenging. We're very excited to see what the future holds."