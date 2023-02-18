Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Once burnt: Is there a link between barbecues and cancer?

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
During high-heat cooking, compounds known as HCAs form through a reaction between protein and creatine, a chemical compound found in muscle meats. Photo / 123RF

During high-heat cooking, compounds known as HCAs form through a reaction between protein and creatine, a chemical compound found in muscle meats. Photo / 123RF

The jury’s out on the link between barbecuing meats and cancer, but in the meantime, taking some simple steps can reduce risk. By Jennifer Bowden.

Q. What is the healthiest way to barbecue meat?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle