Inga Tuigamala tragically passed away this year before he was set to begin filming for Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

Inga Tuigamala tragically passed away this year before he was set to begin filming for Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

Inga Tuigamala tragically passed away this year before he was set to begin filming for Celebrity Treasure Island.

Now almost eight months after his death, his friends are rallying together to support his family.

In a 24-hour charity 10-pin bowling match that will see Celebrity Treasure Island stars versus NZ sporting legends, stars will battle it out to honour the legacy of the formidable "Inga The Winger" and to raise money for his family.

Organised by former All Black Ron Cribb, former Black Fern Melodie Robinson and sports commentator Jesse Tuke, the event takes place across two days starting at 7am today and finishing 7pm Saturday.

The trio have set up a Givealittle page and at the time of writing have already raised $3,165, but say they will just be glad to make any contribution to those Tuigamala left behind.

Cribb tells the Herald, ''it's something that was very important to friends of the former All Black, as the Tuigamala family suffered the tragic loss of both the sporting legend and his sister all within three weeks of each other''.

The 24-hour event will involve David Tua, Ron Cribb (pictured) and Melodie Robinson among other Kiwi greats. Photo / TVNZ

"We wanted to do something for his family and his honour," he says.

"No one's asked us to do this. It's just something that we thought, 'hey, if we can help and support the family during this time, then that's great'. That's what we're trying to do."

It's a selfless act of kindness that is just the sort of thing Tuigamala would do if the roles were reversed, Cribb says.

As the trio keep in tune with the kind spirit of Tuigamala, Tuke says they are welcoming anyone who wants to get involved with the event either by donating or having a go at bowling.

"If there's a group of people that want to get some mates together and make some donations and come and bowl with the sporting legends and Treasure Island cast, if they want to flick us an email that would be great."

The 24-hour 10-pin bowling charity event for 'Inga The Winger' starts today and finishes on Saturday.

Tuke met Tuigamala briefly and says the impact he left on him was huge.

But it wasn't until he came home after filming Treasure Island and began helping organise this event that he understood just how special the sporting star was.

"You start to realise just how much of an amazing person he was in the wider community.

''He really has left a pretty incredible legacy."

Meanwhile Cribb had a longer friendship with Tuigamala.

They first met through rugby but it was more of an 'in passing' relationship.

It wasn't until they starred on Match Fit - a television show where All Black greats get back into shape physically and mentally – that the two grew close like "brothers".

"I was really fortunate to spend that time with him when I did," Cribb says, before revealing the two mates never planned to go on Treasure Island together.

It was more of a welcome coincidence.

"He was trying to push going... 'Oh, you know, you should go and do that Treasure Island show'. And I was like, 'why is that?' and he goes 'nah it'll be really good'."

Cribb eventually gave in and says when they got there and saw each other they were both "stoked".

"I said, 'you cunning bugger!'" Cribb laughs.

Va'aiga (Inga) Tuigamala in action for the All Blacks v World XV in 1992. Photo / File

While things soon took a devastating turn, Cribb prefers to remember the good times with the rugby great and the lasting impact he left.

"He really simplified things for me," Cribb says recalling one of their golfing days.

"You know, we'd be walking along and he'd be like, 'hey Cribby, how cool is this?'

''You got two mates walking in the open, playing golf together, just breathing clean oxygen, walking in the bush'."

Cribb pauses to laugh.

"Mainly in the bush because we keep hitting our ball in there - and he goes 'it's the simple things that really matter, aye Cribby?'.

''And that really sunk in for me because I think we get caught up in life.

"There's all these pressures and sometimes it's the little things and the simple things, just trying to live in the moment."

It's what the sporting legends and Celebrity Treasure Island cast will be doing as they compete against each other over the 24 hours.

Jesse Tuke helped organise the charitable event. Photo / TVNZ

But the two Treasure Island stars know that getting to the end of a challenge must include a secret weapon and Tuke admits his comes in the form of a pick and mix bag.

"I'm a massive confectionery, lolly fan. Pick and mix is my jam you know, gummies, sours, you name it."

As for Cribb, he doesn't reckon he'll need lollies to keep him going, but he reveals he'll be using the secret weapon of mind games.

"If I start losing, if someone starts getting under my thing, I just change my personality to mix it up, and that confuses the opposition."

No matter how the stars choose to play it against the sporting greats, there will no doubt be an atmosphere of competitiveness in the bowling alley, and what better reason for it.

LOWDOWN:

Who: NZ Sporting legend and Celebrity Treasure Island cast coming together to celebrate the legacy of Inga Tuigamala

What: 24 hour charity bowling match

When: 7am Friday, October 14 to 7am Saturday October 15

How: Donate via the Givealittle page or grab your mates and go for a bowl

You can donate to the Givealittle page here.