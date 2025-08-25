Publisher Alfred A Knopf said Giuffre completed the manuscript before she died in April.

The publisher’s statement includes an email Giuffre wrote 25 days before her death, in which she stated that it was her “heartfelt wish” that the book be released, “regardless” of her circumstances.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” the email reads.

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” she wrote in the email.

Virginia Giuffre was one of the most prominent and outspoken alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein until her death this year. Photo / Getty Images

According to the publisher’s statement, the 400-page book includes “intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew, about whom she speaks publicly for the first time since their out-of-court settlement in 2022″.

The publisher also states the book “was both vigorously fact-checked and legally vetted”.

News of the book’s release will not be well received by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who, despite denying they had sex when Giuffre was 17, paid her millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022.

Maxwell, right, with Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. She denied introducing the duke to Epstein. Photo / File

The settlement prevented the sex abuse claims from going to court.

“Virginia’s family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told,” a source told The Sun.

The book is co-authored by author-journalist Amy Wallace, who worked on the manuscript with Giuffre for four years.

Giuffre died on her farm near Perth, in April, aged 41, in circumstances that were not deemed suspicious.