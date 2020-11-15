Website of the Year

Lifestyle

No so fast: Alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies profit off Covid-19

5 minutes to read

Alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies leveraged Covid-19 for commercial gain. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand Listener
By: Jennifer Bowden

Alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies are leveraging Covid-19 for commercial gain, says a new report. By Jennifer Bowden.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted our failure to stem the tide of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes

