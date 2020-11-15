No so fast: Alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies profit off Covid-19

Alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies leveraged Covid-19 for commercial gain. Photo / 123RF

Alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies are leveraging Covid-19 for commercial gain, says a new report. By Jennifer Bowden.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted our failure to stem the tide of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, according to the latest Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study. As the Listener (Fat Check, October 17) highlighted, people with chronic diseases stemming from obesity are at greater risk of dying from Covid-19.

The lack of global progress in addressing the highly preventable risk factors for such diseases may mean we're approaching a turning point in terms of life expectancy gains, the GBD study says. Live long and prosper, it turns out, may no longer be a reality.

Why are we struggling to tame chronic diseases we largely know how to prevent?

One obstacle, say the GBD researchers, is the notion of individual responsibility – that governments must allow individuals to make their own choices. This notion got a public airing in the run-up to New Zealand's election in October, with National Party leader Judith Collins telling New Zealanders to "not blame systems for personal choices" when it came to obesity.

But laying it all on personal responsibility is naive, according to the GBD team, which analysed the causes of death, disease and injuries in 204 countries, including New Zealand. "Individual choices are influenced by context, education and availability of alternatives. Governments can and should take action to facilitate healthier choices by rich and poor individuals alike.

"When there is a major risk to population health, concerted government action through regulation, taxation and subsidies – drawing lessons from decades of tobacco control – might be required to protect the public's health."

During the pandemic, commodity industries that cause many chronic health conditions – including alcohol, fast-food and soft-drink companies – have leveraged Covid-19 for commercial gain. That's according to a September report from the Non-Communicable Disease Alliance, "Signalling Virtue, Promoting Harm: Unhealthy Commodity Industries and Covid-19".

One conspicuous theme was the regularity with which "unhealthy" industries tried to link their products to the work of health professionals and other frontline workers. For instance, in southeast Missouri, burger chain McDonald's offered a free "thank you meal" to healthcare workers, but also asked them to share a selfie with the franchise in the name of helping the local food bank.

In Canada, frozen-food manufacturer McCain induced patriotism with the slogan, "Eat More French Fries, Canada!"

In India, Lay's potato chips launched a campaign of emotive stories about the "real heroes" working "from farm to finger" to bring potato chips to India – thereby supporting global behemoth PepsiCo.

Here in New Zealand, Heineken's "Back to the Bars" ad campaign encouraged drinkers to "socialise responsibly" to keep bars open.

And the report cites Krispy Kreme NZ's offer of a free pack of doughnuts to frontline workers who visited its Manukau store during May.

Economic recovery during and after the pandemic is essential. But we must recognise the long-term harm that may result from allowing unhealthy commodity industries to circumvent public-health objectives. For example, in Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association asked the government to abandon proposed advertising restrictions on its products in light of the pandemic. And beer producers in Europe and Canada have asked for taxes on their products to be reduced to support the alcohol industry's recovery.

But a newly published Canadian study has found that imposing minimum prices on alcohol can significantly reduce alcohol-related hospital admissions.

The research, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, found that a small increase in unit pricing had an exponential effect on injuries and deaths. This was consistent with early findings from Scotland, which introduced a minimum unit price in 2018.

Nutrition bites

Vitamin D and Covid

The relative risk of testing positive for the coronavirus is 1.77 times higher for patients who are vitamin D deficient, say US researchers who investigated vitamin D status prior to a cohort of patients being infected with the virus. They advocate randomised controlled trials to determine if resolving vitamin D deficiency in the population could reduce the incidence of Covid-19.

Milk chocolate boost

Food scientists claim to have found a way to boost the anti­oxidant properties of milk chocolate by adding powdered waste peanut skins. When manufacturers roast and process peanuts to make peanut butter, the red skins are typically discarded. The skins are a rich source of antioxidants, containing 15% phenolic compounds by weight. By extracting and adding the phenols to milk chocolate at around 0.8% concentration, they were able to boost antioxidant levels to higher than most dark chocolates without altering the flavour.

Lashings of larvae

Cricket flour could become old hat as researchers examine the potential for black soldier fly larvae fat to partially replace butter in baking. Although most Western consumers struggle with the "ick" factor, some 344 participants willingly taste-tested cakes, cookies and waffles made from black soldier fly larvae fat. They found up to 25 per cent of butter in bakery products, and 50% in waffles, could be replaced without affecting the food experience. Above these levels, participants were more likely to complain of an off flavour, rancid aroma or taste or bad aftertaste.