No groom, no problem: Jayceen gets her dream wedding on milestone birthday

Jayceen Miller and mum Jean get ready for her wedding themed 21st birthday party at Waihi Beach. Photo / Kerry Lance - Two Creative Photography

Jayceen Miller's dream to be a bride came true at the weekend.

The only thing that was missing from Jay's big day was a groom — but the celebration was never about getting hitched. It was a milestone 21st birthday with a wedding theme.

Friends and family came from all over to attend the ceremony for the birthday girl — who has Down syndrome and lives in Papamoa — which was just like a real wedding, mum Jean says.

Jean says Jay had become captivated with the idea of having a wedding.

''She'd send me a text 'I'm going to get married', and I'd text 'who are you going to marry?', she'd reply 'me'.''

Jean humoured Jay for a few months and realised she was serious. She was obsessed with Married at First Sight despite not watching much television.

Being a bride has nothing to do with marrying a man for Jay, Jean says.

''It's all about the beauty of the wedding, the veil, the dress. Throughout her life she has always loved beautiful clothes and things.

''Jay is all about beauty — she loves folding washing, making a bed and beautifying things. She's super tidy, everything has its place.''

Julie Ngawaka, who runs Waihi hip-hop dance, drama and social groups for young people with disabilities, put the call out on Facebook for offers of help to make the occasion special.

Offers flooded in — mostly from Waihi — of bagpipes, makeup and hair, venues, photographers, flowers, refreshments, cake, cars, tables, chairs and much more. The family was inundated.

A happy Jay after the wedding/birthday ceremony. Photo / Megan Moss www.meganmossphotographer.com

Much preparation was already under way but there were a few elements they were struggling with.

''It was amazing. It was so much more awesome than what we expected,'' Jean says. ''Without all the people that offered their services, it would not have been anything like that. We couldn't have pulled it off.''

Jay was transformed into a beautiful bride on Saturday complete with professional makeup and hair, a veil and flowers and walked down the aisle to meet her mum.

Her mum gave a speech describing Jay as a ''warrior princess'' and said ''today is a celebration of the love they receive from her and the love she has for life''.

She praised her daughter for her strength despite medical issues including type 1 diabetes.

Jay wanting to be a bride was not from a place of vanity, she said, but the enjoyment and confidence she gets from doing this.

Jay also took the mic and thanked everyone involved.

After a tiring day, Jean asked Jay if she ever wanted to get married again and her reply was ''no, Jean".

The family would like to thank everyone who offered their services and made Jay's day special.