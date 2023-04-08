No bun left behind: Hot cross butter and banana pudding

Hot cross bun butter and banana pudding. Photo / Tamara West

If your hot cross buns are getting a little tired, resurrect them with this deliciously comforting custardy bread pudding. The added flavours are up to you, here we’ve used bananas and dates but you could do a marmalade layer with chocolate dotted on top (excess Easter eggs, we’re looking at you) or maybe some stewed apple with toasty walnuts ...