Evie Poolman's artwork, titled Lone Soldier, sold for $100,000 at the Sydney charity auction. Photo / Run DIPG and 2GB

A Sydney-based woman has been candid about why she dropped A$100,000 ($109,000) on a 9-year-old girl’s painting at a charity auction.

Jo Kinghorn, the bidding winner, told 2GB’s Ben Fordham that while she didn’t wake up that day expecting to spend six figures, she was “so grateful” the painting ended up in her possession, reports news.com.au.

Evie Poolman, the young artist who created the artwork, Lone Soldier, passed away two years ago after battling an aggressive form of brain tumour known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), or DMG.

“It was incredibly important to myself, but also that money was earned in order to help find a cure, it’s so important,” she shared.

“I saw first-hand what this did to a family, and the strength of this family is beyond words.”

Kinghorn revealed that her long-time pals, Evie’s parents Chuck and Bridget Poolman, made the decision to auction off their daughter’s piece of art at the Heels 2 Heel Charity lunch in order to raise awareness around DMG, as well as money for research into the deadly disease.

Young artist Evie Poolman, died from a brain cancer known as DIPG/DMG in June 2021 at 9 years old. Photo / Run DIPG

By the time Evie had passed away in June 2021, she had undergone four different brain surgeries and 30 rounds of radiation. She died only six months after she was first diagnosed with DMG.

“I didn’t understand the intensity of the diagnosis, but I could tell from their faces,” she said.

“I have never had the blood rush out of my body and experienced that feeling of fear and overwhelming sadness.”

Kinghorn urged the Australian government to increase awareness around the disease, as well as provide more funding towards the issue, given it has promised less than A$1m ($1.09m) to DIPG research since 2015.

The deadly cancer makes up 10-15 per cent of all brain tumours in kids. Less than 10 per cent of children survive for two years after first being diagnosed due to there being no treatment or cure, according to the RUN DIPG organisation.

“I don’t understand … I know the government has a lot of issues they need to get their head around, but this is absolutely not looked at enough,” Kinghorn said.

“The $100,000 came out of my back pocket, and that’s something I am very grateful I was able to do … but it’s a drop in the ocean as to what is needed, and the government has the ability to properly fund these trials.

“Please, please, please, put this at the forefront of your conversation and just help.”