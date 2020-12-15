Nicola Alpe: How to be a great house guest this Christmas

Top points go to guests who bring a present. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Holiday homes to rent are as scarce as hen's teeth this summer. Unless you are an enterprising sort and have decided to rent yours out, it's likely this year you will be there.

Hand in hand with homes in desirable places, come visitors. Guests are a blessing, but they are a curse when they turn into the house guest from hell. To ensure you are remembered for all the right reasons this summer, I've put together some tips to assist a repeat invitation.

1. Ask if there is anything you can bring, then just bring that

There is nothing worse than being fully stocked and a guest arrives who has cleaned out their fridge. It's well-intentioned, but extra bags of the dreaded mesclun mix, trays of eggs and heads of broccoli occupy prime real estate in the fridge. The only time this does not apply is when you say you will prepare a meal and you bring everything required.

2. Bring a gift

Bring a small gift appropriate for your length of stay, and always take what you'll consume beverage wise.

Don't bring a bottle of Corbans and immediately get stuck into their Craggy Range. Flowers are hard in the heat and most hosts won't have an appropriate vessel. Bring a nicely written card and something special your hosts can enjoy once you have departed or when they get home.

3. Bring specialty items

If you or a member of your travelling party is a fussy eater, or if your child will only eat beige foods, then cater for that and don't expect lots of space in the aforementioned fully loaded fridge. I'm gluten-free and wouldn't expect someone to have my favourite GF bread, so I'll take my own or go without. This goes double for kids. Take snacks and things to keep them satisfied and try not to clutter up the bench or fridge.

4. Read sleep cues

Some hosts, like my husband, are comfortable heading to bed when they are done for the day. Others, like me, feel the need to stay up with the guests. If it's late, your host is no longer drinking and is visibly yawning or stifling them on the reg, then go to bed and for goodness sake, release them. This especially applies if your hosts have children and you do not. You have the luxury of a sleep in or afternoon nap while they are on a treadmill of late nights and early starts. Extra points if you occupy your host's children for a break during the day. Like, extra extra.

5. Be on time

You may have holiday brain already, but if you say you will be there for lunch, then be there for lunch. Your host will have planned their swim, their morning surf or their afternoon hike around your arrival, and to turn up hours late is not cool.

6. Clean up

Make an effort around your departure. Ask what you can do with the sheets, remove rubbish and for the love of God, leave the WC presentable. If you are only staying one night, consider taking your own linen or be aware that you may be hot-bedding.

Disclaimer: I may or may not have hot-bedded guests in the past and may or may not hotbed guests in the future. Giving the bathroom a whip around before you depart will encourage a repeat invitation.

In summary, the best guests are those barely remembered; they have slotted seamlessly into the surrounds, offering their hosts a cuppa as they go about their day.

I can't tell you the best house guest we have had, I've forgotten them. The worst? Those are other stories!