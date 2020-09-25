Anecdotes from a BilateralMastectomy may not sound at all humorous, but it is - and also poignant - when Helen Morgan recalls her experience.



Want to hear a funny story about the time they cut off my breasts?

Trust me, this angle is way more interesting than the "cancer journey" blog my friends kept bugging me to write.

In August 2018 I was told that both of my breasts were intent on killing me. From there, I found myself meeting with medical professionals equally intent upon keeping me alive.

A few weeks later I was walking into an operating theatre at Greenlane Hospital, where a seemingly endless surgical team formed a touching guard of honour. I padded past, thought better about wise-cracking "had I known, I'd have catered", opting instead to thank them as I lay down, desperate to be rendered mute.

Unfortunately, I fared poorly post-surgery, which necessitated a transfer to Auckland City Hospital.

When you get transferred, you go wherever there's an empty bed. So, here's me, fresh from my bilateral mastectomy, rehoused on the Gynaecology Ward. Want to know a great trick for confusing the hell out of your gynae room-mates? Climb out of bed with four drains protruding from your upper chest. Three faces all expressing the same thought: "How far did her gynaecologist go?"

Taking in your reflection sans breasts for the first time is a pretty confronting experience. My usual MO during trying emotional junctures is to crack a joke. "F***, I'm hot," I quipped, after my husband helped me remove my gown in a windowless hospital bathroom, not easy given the aforementioned drains and a drip stand. In truth, I looked like a deflated pool toy thanks to the tissue expanders wedged where my C cups once resided. We got the giggles, then stopped. Two large bulges each side of my waist had put paid to our mirth. We deployed the help button. I can tell you that there's nothing more humbling than a kind nurse calmly explaining that the cartel-level cocktail of opioids you're ingesting have had a constipating effect, which - coupled with my small frame - meant that I was currently staring at my own protruding bowels. Cue more jokes.

Sometimes the humour happened without any input from me whatsoever. I'm looking at you gorgeous elderly Asian couple in the opposite corner. He quietly fussed over his sweetheart all day long, heating up meals, making cuppas. She'd undergone exploratory surgery and they were waiting to discuss next steps with their surgeon and a translator. From morning through afternoon, a registrar provided regular, apologetic updates, explaining that the surgeon "was in theatre/still in theatre". These updates were uncomplainingly accepted by the couple, until a 3pm "I am so sorry but he's had to go back into theatre" broke my Mr Gorgeous, who, with only the slightest hint of exasperation in his voice responded, "He's at the movies?" Lost in translation gold. Get that bastard binge-watching surgeon here STAT!

Day three, I was nil by mouth as I readied for another trip to theatre. I'd had nipple-sparing mastectomies but my black and yellow left nipple looked to be dying and had to be removed. My husband and I laid the blame squarely on the right nipple for harbouring extreme nationalist leanings, christening the racist victor "Pauline" (Hanson). Morning came, surgeon took another look at my defeated nipple, pronounced a late rally from the left – operation cancelled. I present my nipples: Pauline and Jacinda.

Not every encounter was humorous and one particular night still haunts me. A woman in obvious pain came in. We began chatting. Turned out she was a regular for chronic ovarian cysts and suspected endometriosis. She was only in her mid-20s, yet her life was cyclical hell. She sported a little ink and a large scar on one wrist. The ink was for the son she'd lost a year earlier at six months' gestation. I suspected the ragged scar was for him too. Another room-mate arrived. On a drip, she shivered and sobbed. My new acquaintance and I shuffled over to warm her with extra blankets. She kept repeating a phrase meaning "it's a sin". Seven weeks along and already in the grips of the violent illness that had hallmarked the entirety of her previous pregnancies, she was desperate. Two children under 5, a full-time job, unhelpful in-laws living with her, plus a husband away for months at a time. She grasped my hand and hissed, "If they make me have this baby, we will both die." I knew what she was intimating. She settled, so out of interest I googled her religion's stance on termination. I never got to share my discoveries, because one call saying her eldest wouldn't sleep and the dutiful wife pulled her drip and departed at 11pm. I was the sickest but the luckiest person in that room.

Now to straight out bonkers. My first walk, late evening. A slow trek to make peppermint tea when I'm ambushed by a fellow patient with nil boundaries. She is in for an ovarian cyst. "What's wrong with you?" she demands. I explain, while trying to exit. "Were you angry?" she asks. I'm confused. "During your life, were you angry - that's why you got cancer?" Nope, but funnily enough I am now. In the next breath she's telling me how she and a mate got dodgy boob jobs in Asia. How botched? This botched, as she whipped open first puffer vest, then nightgown, revealing misshapen, badly scarred breasts. In a hospital corridor. As I jig my tea bag. I need bed. However, she has one more doozy to lob as we part - "You're too pretty to have cancer." I made a mental note to raise this with my oncologist.

I'm not that pretty, nor special. I'm simply part of a large, well-documented club. Membership is terrifying and boring in equal measure – waiting rooms, scans, results, operations, meds in, bloods out. My only advice if you find yourself on this journey"? Laugh whenever possible.

October 2020 is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month