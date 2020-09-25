Piranesi

by Susanna Clarke

(Bloomsbury, $30)

Reviewed by Siobhan Harvey

It's safe to say that books by British speculative fiction author Susanna Clarke won't be to everyone's liking. Fantasy, heavily reliant upon magic and offering an alternative retelling of history, her first novel (the 2004 Man Booker Prize longlisted, winner of 2005 British Book Awards Newcomer of the Year) Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell wasn't for those who enjoy reading realism.

Not that Clarke's new offering, Piranesi, is the same as her first. In fact, in some ways they couldn't be more different. Where Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell depicted Victorian Britain as a world where magic abounds, the Napoleonic Wars are won through numinous intercession and the Industrial Revolution is almost subverted into totalitarian supernatural idolatry, Piranesi focuses upon a titular narrator whose life appears to contain no discernible connection to events, people or places that have ever existed.

Indeed where Piranesi is, who he lives with, who visits him and so much more about his world seems, from the outset, as elusive to him as to his reader. Even our engagement with him is an act of separation: a series of journal entries with strange titles like "Entry For The Tenth Day Of The Fifth Month In The Year The Albatross Came To The South-Western Halls". The style of narration, of voice is ornate, archaic; the environment portrayed complex yet illusory: a building with myriad halls and vestibules through which float clouds, rage turbulent seas and materialise out-of-place fauna and flora, like water lilies and the iconic albatross. The other inhabitants of this outlandish environ? Aside from the diarist, 14 skeletons (so we're told) with perplexing names like "The Biscuit Box-Man", and – a metaphysical puzzle for the protagonist – the reader.

Yet this is a work that relies upon the significance of these seeming obscurities. Clarke crafts a deeply mulled, atmospheric mystery that offers small details as major clues, each incrementally prising open the truth of this world to hero and reader alike. Albatross; 16 residents; a protagonist who shares his name with the 18th century Italian artist of the subterranean, surrealist Carceri d'Invenzione: here are literary acts of apparent discombobulation which build through the first two sections of the book to become, in the final part, evidence of Clarke's panache for deliberation, intent and measured revelation.

Therein, so much else about this inventive novel is shown to be purposed, perceptive and persuasive. For instance, the voice which initially seems antiquated in its repetitive use of capitals, odd allusions and outmoded nomenclature, ripens into a pitch-perfect articulation worthy of its complex character.

A mystery novel like no other, Clarke's third book is already being touted as a certainty to grace major literary award shortlists. Though its elusiveness will be divisive and off-putting to some, far more will be wowed by its ambition, amalgam of ambiguous castes, setting and plot, genre-splicing and rich allegorical detail.