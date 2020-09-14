It turns out Karen isn't the biggest complainer of them all.

Despite the trend of referring to anyone who complains a lot as a "Karen", it turns out Karens do not top the list of the names of people who complain the most - but they're not far.

To figure out the list of the top complainers, UK-based comparison site Uswitch looked at the Trip Advisor reviews for some of the biggest landmarks in the world, including the Sydney Opera House.

Their research showed that the Eiffel Tower in Paris is the landmark that people complain about the most, with 17,000 negative reviews.

Advertisement

They also ranked the biggest complainer, after analysing thousands of pieces of negative feedback.

The biggest female complainers, according to Uswitch, have the following names:

1. Kim

2. Karen

3. Susan

4. Sue

5. Sarah

6. Julie

Advertisement

7. Emily

8. Claudia

9. Anna

10. Rachel

When it comes to men, the biggest complainers are called:

1. Paul

Advertisement

2. David

3. John

4. Mark

5. Andrew

6. Steve

7. Michael

Advertisement

8. Peter

9. Jeff

10. Daniel

Despite the reputation given to Karens everywhere, Kim and Paul are the ones who really want to speak to the manager.

Uswitch described on their website how they came up with the methodology for this research:

"To find out the names of the most common complainer, first, we gathered a list of the world's biggest tourist attractions, using their Trip Advisor pages to filter for 'poor' and 'terrible' reviews," the company wrote. "We then collected the names of the people who wrote these reviews for the first 50 pages, focusing on those who wrote their reviews in English.

Advertisement

"In order to find out how much time was spent negatively reviewing the attractions we found out the average word count of the poor and terrible attraction reviews and divided this by the average number of words typed per minute."