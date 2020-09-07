Rising beauty influencer Ethan Peters, best known as Ethan is Supreme online, has died aged 17.

The teenager, who has a combined social media following of more than half a million, died from an apparent drug overdose over the weekend, according to those closest to him.

His best friend and fellow YouTuber, Ava Louise, confirmed his death last night on Twitter and Instagram, saying she is at a "loss of words".

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words," Ava wrote.

Advertisement

"I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the internet rn but I'm to heartbroken to say it. Rip."

Ethan died from an apparent drug overdose over the weekend, according to those closest to him. Photo / Instagram

Ethan Peters, best known as Ethan is Supreme online, has died aged 17. Photo / Instagram

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, Ava explained in a series of tweets that last year the influencer had turned to drugs to help him cope with "the pressure of being famous online at such a young age".

"He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He's a good f***ing person. He didn't deserve to die," she tweeted.

"Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f***ing tried harder I f***ing wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn't enable a single pill he popped."

She went on to say her friend had an addiction and "addiction should not be shamed", adding that she wanted to openly discuss his battle "to save the next kid from a perc (Percocet, an opioid)".

She claims he overdosed on the drug, which is a combination of the opioid oxycodone with paracetamol, used to treat moderate to severe short-term pain.

However this has not been confirmed.

"He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help," Ava continued to say.

Advertisement

rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss 💔 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020

In Ethan's last Instagram post from two days ago, the teen shared a before and after photo of himself alongside the caption, "Would just like to thank everyone who bullied me. I do this like once every year to see how much I've changed and the only thing that hasn't is the dark circles".

The post has since been bombarded with messages of condolences from fans and others in the beauty space and YouTube community who have also taken to social media to pay their respects.

"i know he's made many many mistakes … but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss (sic)," Manny MUA expressed on Twitter.

Tana Mongeau posted a tribute to Ethan on her Instagram Stories and uploaded a throwback image of her with the star. "the caption," she wrote with a sad-face emoji. "Rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if you need anything reach out please."

Influencer Grace Anne Auten shared a flashback photo with the pair at a beach alongside the words, "I love you".

She continued saying she couldn't believe "I have to say goodbye so soon".

Advertisement

"We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here. F**k. I f***ing hate it here. I wish I could say more. but there just aren't any words. I love you. I believe you're still here for me."

At this stage, there are no updates on Ethan's social media accounts regarding his death.