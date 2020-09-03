COMMENT:

Stroke is the third highest cause of death in New Zealand, after cancer and coronary heart disease. But our new research shows very few people are aware of the risk, particularly in Pasifika communities – despite being much more likely to have an early stroke.

Each year, about 9,000 New Zealanders have a stroke and according to the latest data, 2,322 died of stroke in 2016. Just over half of the people who survive a stroke live with ongoing health impacts.

Our study, based on a random national sample of 400 people, shows only 1.5 per cent identified stroke as a common cause of death. In contrast, 37 per cent identified heart disease and 33 per cent identified cancer as common causes of death.

Our research is unique in that it recruited a group of participants who represent New Zealand's ethnic groups. It shows people from Pasifika communities have the lowest stroke awareness, despite being at higher risk than the general population.

Recognising stroke symptoms and risk factors

The research also shows around 43 per cent of people surveyed did not believe they could tell if a person was having a stroke.

The most common symptoms of stroke are:

• the sudden onset of face drooping on one side

• arm weakness, especially if one-sided

• speech difficulty

• complete or partial loss of vision on one side

• swallowing difficulties

• acute confusion or memory loss

• unusually severe, abrupt headaches

While the majority responded correctly to stroke symptoms, a large proportion (45-70 per cent) also responded "yes" to unrelated symptoms, such as chest pain.