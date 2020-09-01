Notorious Bunnings anti-mask protester Lizzy Rose claims she has conducted a seance, summoning the spirit of Princess Diana.

The self-described witch and psychic told her Facebook following it was a "lengthy" seance in which the princess was asked 33 questions, including whether she is still alive, if she secretly attended her sons' weddings and her opinion on Meghan Markle.

"I have worked with her energy most of my life whilst she was living and since her public death," Rose says of the people's princess in a post.

"I am working with her energy and essence to gain the answers that we seek."

Rose said the main focus of the "channelling" was to find out whether anti-lockdown protests against Covid-19 restrictions planned this weekend would be successful.

"What is it going to take to end this tyranny?" is one of the questions she asks.

Others, which Rose says have been sent to her from her supporters, centre on conspiracy theories about Diana's death.

"There are many rumours Princess Diana is alive alongside JFK Jr ... is she?" she said.

"Will Megan Markle do a massive tell all that will bring the royal family down fast?"

Rose rose to prominence last month after she filmed herself walking through Bunnings without a mask on.

Melbourne is under a stage 4 lockdown that includes a curfew between 8pm and 5am.

Residents can only leave their homes to go shopping, for one hour of exercise or if they work in an job that is exempt and must wear a mask when they leave home to prevent the coronavirus spreading.

Over the past 24 hours, Victoria recorded 70 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and five deaths.