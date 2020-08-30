Paul Worsley could not bear to be apart from his wife.

So much so that after spending the vast majority of their lives together, the 75-year-old died just 16 hours after the love of his life.

Delma Worsley aged 76, died unexpectedly on Friday August 21 as a result of a complication following surgery.

Granddaughter Alexandra Paley said Paul was "devastated" after Delma's passing, but grateful she went before him.

"He was very happy that she went first because he just couldn't stand her being alone, so it was how he preferred it to play out."

The next day the grieving widower was back at his wife's side after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Both Delma and Paul were well involved in the Te Aroha community, a part of various community groups. Photo / Supplied

Despite losing the couple within such a short time Paley said her family are taking comfort in the fact they are together again.

"We all felt at peace with how he [Paul] went, they are together now. It was really hard but we can grieve together and we're happy they are together now because they were together their whole lives."

The couple met when they were children at school in England.

Although it is unclear exactly when the pair started dating Paley told the Herald they were "high-school sweethearts".

They married in England during 1948 before moving to New Zealand for the lifestyle - their honeymoon was the boat ride over.

Once arriving here, they had their first child, a son who was born in Matamata, and would go on to have another son.

The couple and their children settled in Te Aroha, Waikato and had lived in the small town for more than 50 years.

Paley described her grandparents as quite the "entertainers" who were very sociable people and well involved in the Te Aroha community.

"We would go around to their house and he would cook us a four-course meal."

Delma was highly involved in her local Anglican church and enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Paul was a "Kiwi at heart" - a farmer who loved nature and was part of native-tree planting and bush-walking groups.

The couple travelled all around the world because Paul did a lot of travelling through his work.

Paul's family describe him as a "Kiwi at heart" who could grow and build anything. Photo / Supplied

The pair will be cremated together in coffins made by their family.

A poem by Paley when she was 11 years old will be written on both the coffins.

Delma's coffin will be covered with drawings of daffodils and a cross, while Paul's coffin will be covered in drawings of native trees and plants.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, the pair will be farewelled at a small ceremony for close family and friends next week.

However, once restrictions are lifted the family plan to hold a memorial service for all to attend.

Paley said her grandfather would always say the best thing that ever happened to him was marrying Delma.

"They were destined to be together."