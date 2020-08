A couple's X-rated cinema antics have gone viral along with the revelation that movie theatre cameras are, ahem, really high quality.

A Snapchat video of security footage from a UK cinema was shared to Twitter, where it has since gone on to get thousands of retweets and over three million views.

The definitely NSFW (not suitable for work) clip shows a pantless woman straddling her male partner in the front row of the empty theatre, with the couple getting down to business in what they think is a dark space.

But the pair are clearly unaware that their sexual encounter is being recorded in crystal clear quality by the cinema's surveillance system.

"Who does this and you people don't think you'll get caught," the Snapchat video caption read.

"WE CHECK THE CAMERAS DARLIN!!!!"

The video has since racked up thousands of replies on Twitter, with people blasting them for brazenly having sex in the front row.

Oops. Photo / Twitter

"As someone who worked in the theatre- we caught so many people having sex, theatres only get deep cleaned every Friday," said one.

"But every day we just spray the seat with liquid and wipe it briefly with a microfibre cloth. So bring cleanex wipes"

"They did it in the front row they WANTED to be seen," said another.

But others were clearly disturbed by just how good cinema surveillance systems are and how it meant their, ahem, personal acts had been recorded too.

"It's not even the grainy footage. This is some thermal vision with heat sensors stuff," said one surprised movie buff.

"Cinemas are perverts!"

While this couple's X-rated movie theatre film is accidental another couple came under fire for having sex in a public place earlier this year.

An Italian couple sparked outrage when they filmed themselves having sex outside a temple in Myanmar, uploading the video to PornHub.

The pornographic video was filmed on the sacred site of Bagan, with angry viewers slamming the video as blasphemous.