Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans is set to leave the popular Sydney eastern suburbs with a permanent move to anti-vax hotspot Byron Bay on the cards.

The 47-year-old has just listed his Malabar mansion for sale, only months after selling another Sydney home he owned across the street.

Evans and his wife, Kiwi Nicola Robinson, are set to auction off the five-bedroom home, with a price guide of around $3.5million.

The couple is said to be planning a permanent move to the booming celebrity town on Bryon Bay, where Evans is soon due to open a "healing clinic" in just a few weeks.

Advertisement

Evans and Robinson only finished building their Sydney home 18 months ago and the property featured all the lush features you could expect from the wellness couple.

An open-plan kitchen and dining area. Photo / Realestate.com.au

The property boasts an alfresco entertainment room, hotel-inspired master bedroom, top-of-the-line appliances, a Caesarstone benchtop, infrared sauna, tea room, heated magnesium swimming pool, ozone spa, fluoride-free water facilities and solar panels.

Outdoor living areas also include a custom-built skate ramp, as well as a living wall herb garden.

"Intuitively crafted for openness, flow and sustainability, this sprawling double-storey design features distinct family, social and relaxation zones, with a bespoke chef-designed kitchen at its heart," reads the property listing.

The spacious outdoor area. Photo / Realestate.com.au

The Instagram account of Evan's company Evolve Health Labs states that his new Byron clinic will offer "transformational practices" such as "cold and conscious breath-work" and "cryotherapy".

Evans already owns an expansive farm property a short drive from Byron Bay, where his family have been self-isolating during the pandemic.