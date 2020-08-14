Wedding celebrants around New Zealand say couples are nervous about their big days going ahead amid looming lockdown restrictions.

Kelly Townsend, a celebrant from Freedom Through Connection, said she'd had one of her wedding ceremonies brought forward before level 3 started in Auckland.

She explained that it had been scheduled for 11am on Friday August 14, but after Tuesday night's announcement, she called the groom and suggested bringing it forward.

"The rules are quite murky in level 3, you're allowed up to 10 people but with the guidance around sanitiser and masks it becomes a health and a moral issue," she told the Herald.

"They wanted to have it on Orewa beach with nine people, but there was the possibility of abuse on social media if it went ahead.

"So we brought it forward and had it on the beach on Wednesday morning and it was really lovely - we had people walking past saying congratulations."

She said the couple were "quite practical" and happy to defer the actual celebration to a later date when restrictions were lifted.

"The risk was if we moved to level 4, we wouldn't be able to do anything," Townsend said. "There are lots of things to weigh up."

She says couples are having to become more flexible in these changing times when it comes to planning a wedding.

"There's no reason why you can't have a nice wedding at home or outside and you can extend the celebrations, separate the ceremony from the celebration."

She says this particular wedding is one she'll "always remember" being part of.

Celebrant and President of the Queenstown Wedding Association Philippa Thomas says she hasn't had any postponements or cancellations for this weekend.

"However I had a few nervous emails on Wednesday from nervous couples from around the country whose weddings were put into limbo," she said.

"Especially sad for a couple who postponed their wedding in April and were set to marry here in early September!

"A lot of nervous couples, and vendors awaiting the announcement this evening!"

Charlotte Winkel from Your Big Day in Queenstown and Wanaka said she hadn't had any Kiwi couples cancel since alert levels shifted this week, although the number enquiries was "definitely down".

"The majority of couples I've been working with since Covid-19 hit are based overseas and have opted to postpone or downsize rather than cancel their wedding plans. But, as these couples are waiting for the borders to re-open and we continue to remain uncertain when this will be, confidence is depleting."

She says if New Zealand remains in lockdown or more regions move to level 3, it will further knock the confidence of couples who have their wedding plans on hold.

"They might get sick of waiting and decide to cancel after all," she says.

"And of course this will be disappointing for couples, their friends and families, their wedding vendors and the wider business community."

Auckland wedding celebrant Juliet Harper says she hasn't had any cancellations this weekend in light of the current restrictions, though several were delayed during the previous lockdown.

"I have had weddings that were due to happen this year postponed until next year due to family members and friends unable to make it to New Zealand from overseas," she says.

I completely understand and fully endorse the bride and grooms decision to postpone their wedding as it is so important to have family or friends surrounding and supporting them on their very special day."