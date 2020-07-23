A UK fitness journalist has sparked outrage for claiming she wouldn't work with an overweight person because it shows they have a "troubled mind".
Samantha Yardley has doubled down on claims being overweight shows someone "lacks self-control" — despite outrage over her fatphobic comments.
The 34-year-old said she didn't believe in fat-shaming but claimed society shouldn't be "validating" people who are overweight.
"As a businessperson myself and former employer; would I work with [extremely] fat people? No, I wouldn't. Harsh but true [I'm sorry]," she wrote a blog post earlier this month.
"For me, at best it demonstrates a troubled mind, lacking self-control and at worst it shows a severely disturbed individual who is likely to be lacking energy and suffering poor health."
Appearing on UK talk show This Morning on Wednesday Yardley continued her comments by claiming obese people should "take responsibility".
She also argued that plus-sized clothes should be made more difficult to buy to encourage people to lose weight.
"We are all judged on how we look. I wouldn't judge someone for being a little overweight," she said.
"But if it was someone who was extremely obese, I would think they are lacking in self-esteem, maybe they have the wrong lifestyle, maybe there's an underlying problem."
Yardley then made unsubstantiated claims that people who are obese "take nearly twice as many days off" and are also "more lethargic and more lazy".
Yardley's comments have sparked fury, with people tweeting that a person's size is "none of her business" and weight can be impacted by number of factors, such as illness and medication.