An elderly golden retriever with terminal cancer was dumped by his owners outside a supermarket, leaving rescuers heartbroken and furious.

The dog, now named Theo, was rescued outside a Walmart store in Chicago by a couple called Jenny and Scott.

His rescuers took him to a local shelter where they found out the 12-year-old has just a few weeks to live because his body is riddled with cancer.

Jenny and Scott have since put Theo in hospice care, but have come up with a plan to make his final weeks as enjoyable as possible.

A golden retriever called Theo was found dumped outside a Walmart, and was later discovered to have just weeks to live because of terminal cancer.

The pair are asking for donations in a bid to raise enough funds to help Theo tick off a range of bucketlist ideas for his final few weeks.

So far he's enjoyed a trip through a restaurant's drive-through where he snacked on a burger and icecream cone and has been for several swims in the pool.

But Jenny and Scott have another three wishes to tick off before Theo departs - a trip to the fire station, a ride on a boat and a play date with another dog.

The couple have asked local TV station CBS2 for help, with Theo featuring on television.

Jenny has since revealed Theo now has a play date lined up for July 30.

Hundreds of locals have pledged their support as well as praising the couple for making Theo's final weeks something to cherish.

"Thank you all doing all the great thing for the fur baby," one wrote.

Another added: "I will even stay by his side when it is time to so he won't have to die alone!!"