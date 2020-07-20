Retail stores across the globe are stocking up on face masks as coronavirus shows no signs of disappearing anytime soon.

But with huge demand, comes huge room for error, which has left one Target store under fire for a silly feature on their mask display.

A man shopping in a Target store in North Carolina, USA, came across an ironic sight of a face mask stand complete with a mirror so customers could see what they looked like before purchasing.

"Target put out a mirror so you can try on different masks before choosing the one you want," he said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

The masks on display were not in sealed bags, and featured a mirror on the rack. Photo / Reddit

"Think about it for a minute ... Now I will assume that this was a rack being repurposed, but still."

The post then went viral, with over 8000 people commenting and 10,000 reactions in just a few days.

"Very smart ppl them target ppl," one user commented.

"That's got to be the dumbest thing I ever heard of," another added.

"They should have the masks inside sealed plastic bags in that case. I can only imagine there are some idiots who would actually try them on," a critic said.

"And let's not forget about the younger generation who go in stores trying on things for the hell of it . These should be kept behind register," they added.

Soon after a Target employee commented, sharing that the stand was indeed repurposed.

"That particular fixture is for sunglasses hence the attached mirror. I work at a Target and we have our masks on a different fixture but it wouldn't surprise me if people were still holding them up to their face – or trying them on."

Advertisement

"Whether there is a mirror there or not, people who want to try them on will try them on. Wash before you wear anything. Period. Especially right now. Shaking my head at how social media posts can create their own brand of hysteria and outrage," another staff member added.

However, Reddit users soon turned on the man in the mirror who had taken the snap, as he wasn't wearing a mask which is compulsory for all states when outside in the US.