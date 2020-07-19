The Kiwiburger song is as iconic as L&P, gumboots and Kiwi onion dip, and now the 90s anthem has officially changed with the times.

McDonald's has today released a brand new Kiwiburger song, featuring Anika Moa and Troy Kingi, in an attempt to celebrate what it means to be Kiwi today.

While the Buzzy Bees, rugby balls, silverferns and snapper schools have all got the boot from the 30-year-old tune, Kiwis can now sing of their love for biltong, pingpong, tattoos, lucky cats and being nuclear free.

When the Kiwi burger tune was made, New Zealand was indeed a much different place, being home to 1.2 million Kiwis, however 30 years on there are 5 million people making up a much more diverse Aotearoa.

McDonald's stated it believes that the new song will now resonate for many years to come.

"We are a proudly diverse nation, and we wanted to ensure the Kiwiburger song reflects the modern New Zealand," says Jo Mitchell, McDonald's NZ director of marketing.

So what do you think? Check out the new lyrics below and see how they compare to the iconic 90s version.

New Kiwiburger song lyrics

"Kiwis love world peace, Kauri trees, flat whites, umu feeds, tattoos, barbeques, lavalava, vindaloo, biltong, ping pong, nuke free, rugby, beetroot n' egg n' cheese Kiwiburger, love one please.

"Cos' we love, dolphins, chilly bins, kimchi, golf wins, hip-hop, mountain tops, hongi, hockey, sailing yachts, salsa, yeah nah, monotone, kūmara, yum cha, living free, ukulele, honey bees.

"Sushi, cuppa-tea, lucky cats, harmony, hot kai, league tries, ketchup on a mince pie, rainbows, chur bro, B-ball, whānau, kilikiti, kapa haka, Kiwiburger, that's our tucker."

Original lyrics:

"Kiwis love hot pools, rugby balls, McDonald's, snapper schools, world peace, woolly fleece, Ronald and raising beasts.

"Chilly bins, cricket wins, fast skis, golf tees, Silver Ferns, Kauri trees, Kiwiburger love one

please... McDonald's Kiwiburger. The classic New Zealand burger.

"Cause we love All Blacks, thermal daks, egg and cheese, walking tracks, beef pattie,

marching girls, tomato, lettuce and paua shells.

"Gumboots, ponga shoots, floppy hats, kiwifruits, beetroot, Buzzy Bees, moggy cats, cabbage trees, onions, kakapos, kia oras, cheerios, Jandals, sandals, ketchup, Coromandel's, Swanndris, butterflies, mustard, fishing flies, Hokey Pokey, Māori haka.

Kiwiburger, that's our tucker!"