Emilee Hembrow has shared a photo of her heartbreaking farewell to her stillborn son.

The Gold Coast influencer, who is the older sister of Tammy Hembrow, revealed last month she lost her unborn son at 30 weeks.

Emilee recalled the moment she held baby Jamal in her arms after giving birth to him in a post on Instagram.

The 28-year-old said she found the photo of her and Jamal "surreal" and she had at first been hesitant to hold her son after giving birth.

"I remember the doctor asking me if I wanted to hold him on my chest once I had delivered him. Initially I said no, I couldn't comprehend the whole situation," she wrote.

"I was physically and emotionally numb. I didn't think I was strong enough to hold him, see him, touch him and then have to let go of my baby and give him back."

But Emilee changed her mind after a nurse told her she had been through the same experience.

"She said if I didn't hold him and embrace my baby it would be the biggest regret I would have, all I can say is wow she was right," Emilee wrote.

"Holding baby Jamal, admiring his face, feeling his skin was the most precious moments that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Emilee's post struck a chord with her followers, with other mothers praising her vulnerability in sharing such a personal moment as it would help others going through the same thing.

"My heart is shattered for you all. Sharing your story and showing women and families around the world that they are not alone is amazing Em," one person wrote.

"I thought the same thing but at the end of the day it hurts either way so having that time with them is definitely worth it and is huge in healing," another added.

Emilee shared the heartbreaking moment she held Jamal after he was born stillborn. Photo / Emilee Hembrow

'THERE REALLY IS NO TEST HARDER'

Emilee announced the loss of Jamal to her 1.1 million Instagram followers alongside a black and white drawing of a crying mother with an angel.

"There is really no test harder that a person can face, than a loss of their child," she wrote.

"The bond that is created between the mother and her child, through pregnancy forms the strongest of bonds."

Emilee also shared a photo of Jamal's funeral, writing that "God gifted us with the most beautiful Guardian Angel".

"Our beautiful baby boy has been the light & the wake up call needed by us all," she said in the caption.

"He has healed broken bonds, made us think about our lives, united family, made us question our own paths in life and brought us closer to our faith."

Since sharing her experience Emilee said she had been overwhelmed by the support from other women who had also lost a child.

She hadn't known just how common miscarriage and still births were and had spent the last few weeks doing "a lot of soul searching", Emilee wrote on Instagram last week.

"When I heard the words 'we can't find a heartbeat' it was like my soul left my body, I was crying and screaming, repeatedly saying 'No this can't be true'," Emilee wrote.

"It honestly felt like a outer body experience, like a nightmare that I would wake up from and everything would be OK. I thank god for my husband, he really was my rock, my saviour, my everything."

One in every 135 pregnancies in Australia will end with a stillborn child, according to The Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne.

A quarter of stillbirths that occur cannot be explained and half happen when the mother is close to full term.