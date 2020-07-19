Ever wondered what a tasty chocolate lamington would taste like in chip form? Well, wonder no more, as the Kiwi-as collab has come to life.

Four new Bluebird chip flavours are set to hit shelves today, inspired by classic Kiwi food memories, ranging from cheese and onion toasties to pāua fritters.

Bluebird general manager Ali Hamza says the pāua fritter and lamington flavours, in particular, are sure to raise some eyebrows but "you just can't beat the salty and zesty hit or wonderful sweet bite."

"With the borders closed, New Zealanders have been given the chance to enjoy the things we love about our country the most. This gave us the opportunity to celebrate what makes us truly Kiwi – creating flavours that spark happy memories," Hamza says.

"Nostalgia can help in uncertain times, and we hope a little taste of New Zealand will give

everyone something to smile about."

So what can you expect from the four new flavours?

Pāua Fritters and Lemon

Beach days were the inspiration behind the paua fritter flavour. Photo / Supplied

These tangy chips will bring back memories of long days at the beach and have you feeling like your mum has just slathered you with SPF and you are about to hit the waves with your new Body Glove boogie board.

Once you get past the slightly fishy aroma in the bag, these chips will be sure to disappear just as fast the iconic fritter they are named after.

Lamington

Would you try lamington-flavoured chips? Photo / Supplied

The blend of coconut, chocolate, raspberry and potato definitely won't be everyone's cup of tea - but if for some reason you like your chips sweet, you might just enjoy these.

While Aussie chip brand Smith's already created their own lamington flavour, New Zealand is back in the battle for the sweet treat with Bluebird's version.

Cheese and Onion Toastie

Cheese and onion toasties are a Kiwi favourite. Photo / Supplied

These aren't your regular cheese and onion flavoured chips - they really do bring back memories of those piping hot toasties you buy at roadside cafes.

Think Southland cheese roll dipped in Kiwi onion dip, combined with the soundtrack of Dave Dobbyn while riding shotgun in the ute.

Sunday Roast

These chips bring back the flavours of a classic Sunday roast. Photo / Supplied

Has the chilly winter weather got you missing Mum's Sunday roast? Then look no further - these chips have all the flavours of meat and veg without the dishes.

Stoke the fire, pop your finest 80s NZ made wool blanket on your knee, and enjoy the comforts of home - in chip form.