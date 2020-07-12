Prince Harry is feeling lost in Los Angeles just as Meghan felt in the UK, a royal expert has claimed.

After stepping down from royal life in March, the couple originally planned to divide their time between the US and the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

But the royals headed to LA just as the coronavirus pandemic hit, and they've since been staying with their young son Archie at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

Tom Quinn told the Daily Star that Harry "doesn't hate" LA but he's struggling to find his "role" there - and that "getting swept up in Meghan's positive energy" has always been a problem for him in their relationship.

"Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here," Quinn said.

"It's always been a problem, early on in the relationship, Meghan is a dynamo, she's full of positive energy that would sweep Harry along but once the honeymoon is over, you still have to fill the days."

A royal photographer has claimed Harry feels the same way in LA as Meghan did in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

The author also believes Harry is struggling with his living situation and finding it difficult to find work.

Earlier this week, Meghan faced backlash from royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who claimed she had "no intention" of living in the UK after marrying Harry.

He alleged that staying there was not part of Meghan's plan, despite spending millions on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

"All that house refurbishment at Frogmore and the money that they spent on that, she had no intention of staying here," he said.

Edwards has photographed Harry since the day he was born and says Harry's behaviour toward the media has changed.

"Unfortunately for the last couple of years, he has gone completely sour," he said. "He didn't talk to me for a year. I've been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her.

"I think the moment she married Harry it was 'right, let's get out of here as quick as we can'," he said. "I mean, it was ridiculous."

It comes after the photographer claimed Harry's criticism of the Commonwealth showed he's "lost the plot" and "should stop listening to his wife".