While there's long been debate over which Arnott's cracker reigns supreme – there's no denying we love them. Especially with cheese.

Whether you're a Jatz or a Snax fan, both have scalloped edges, a fact one bloke – who goes by the username @lucaspaul96 on TikTok – claims it was purposely created to be able to slice through cheese without the use of a knife.

Lucas calls the hack mind-blowing and many agree, with his video showing off his knife-free trick receiving over 12,000 likes since it was shared at the start of the week.

As a result, Arnott's have had to weigh in on the "genius" tip, telling news.com.au the "secret" lies in the cracker's edges.

"Whilst we can't confirm the edges were originally created for slicing cheese, the sturdiness and scalloped edge gives it enough strength to handle this operation," the brand's spokesperson said.

"The secret to its cheese cutting success might lie in the number of ridges on each biscuit, which many don't know.

Describing Lucas' hack as "innovative and clever" it seems the viral trick gets a tick of approval from the brand.

The TikTok revealed that the jagged edges of the crackers can be used to slice cheese. Photo / Supplied

Reaction to the TikTok video has also been extremely positive, with one person revealing they would be "throwing out all my knives" after learning the bickie's handy second use.

"Are you freaking kidding me?! I'm shook," one said.

"OMG … this is going to change my cheese game forever!!" another said.

"Wow. Why did I never think of this. I'm a gourmet chef. You're a star," someone else mused.

Others said the trick had "levelled up" an icon, while others simply stated "you learn something new every day".

Another told Lucas: "Not all heroes wear capes."

People are mind-blown by one man's viral cracker hack. Photo / Supplied

However, not everyone was impressed with the cracker trick, with some pointing out it wouldn't work if you liked your cheese sliced thicker.

"Not gonna work on doorstop slices," one said, as another declared Lucas liked his cheese "thin".

Another biscuit debate was also shut down by Arnott's recently, this time over the pronunciation of Nice bickies.

A debate erupted online after self-proclaimed "The List King" Bruno Bouchet, took to his social media to reveal his proffered biscuits options, ranking them from best to worse.

Many were confused as to whether it was said like a "Nice' biscuit" or more like "niece".

Arnott's later confirmed that those who have been saying the classic coconut-flavoured biscuit like, "oh look, that flower is 'nice'," is incorrect.

Instead it should be pronounced like "niece" or better yet, like how you would say the French city of "Nice" – after all that's how it got its name.

Ooh, and if you've made it this far and are wondering how many jagged edges a Jatz cracker has – the answer is 44. You're welcome.