Just months after their big LA move, Prince Harry is reportedly feeling "tormented by his fractured family ties" according to a royal source.

And it's not just Harry who is feeling the pressure, with the source claiming Meghan Markle is "struggling to cope" after the big move.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the royal insider said the couple are facing unforeseen tension in their new life: "[Meghan] has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling."

Prince William's birthday, which coincided with UK Father's Day, reportedly hit Harry hard and left him feeling "particularly down".

The source explained that Meghan had become "more distant" and "introverted" in the past few weeks, leaving her family "worried".

‪This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.‬ • ‪This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944.‬ • ‪Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.‬ ‪#FestivalOfRemembrance ‪#WeWillRememberThem‬ Photo © PA / Royal British Legion

"Prince Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties" they added.

It comes as the Duchess cut ties with her best friend and former stylist, Jessica Mulroney, after she became embroiled in a race row last month, which the sources claim has been "really hard" on the royal.

The former Canadian Prime Minister's daughter-in-law allegedly threatened the livelihood of blogger Sasha Exeter after the pair had a private argument over racism.

The controversy led to the mother-of-three being fired from her presenting role with CTV and her job with Good Morning America, while last month husband Ben, announced he would be stepping down from his CTV entertainment show.

The source added the former Suits star has been "hit really hard" and is no longer speaking to some of her closest friends.

They also noted that Meghan has shut down and no longer knows who to trust.

Harry and Meghan also last week officially shut down their Sussex Royal charity.

Reports suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan have filed official paperwork with Companies House to dissolve the royal foundation as they shift their focus to the Prince's eco-tourism scheme Travalyst.

The company - which has been set up independently - hopes to help the hard-hit tourism industry survive the coronavirus crisis.