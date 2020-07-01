No-one wants to upstage the bride on her wedding day but Jadé Tuncdoruk (better know as Jadé Tunchy on social media) has shared the horrifying moment she did just that.

The Sydney-based influencer has shared video of her fainting from heatstroke just as the bride and groom were about to kiss.

In the footage, which has been viewed more than 6.4 million times on TikTok, Jadé can be seen falling to the ground just as the couple are pronounced man and wife.

Her boyfriend Lachie Brycki, one of the groomsmen, notices Jadé has fainted and tries to rush over to her.

Advertisement

However he's stopped from running in front of the couple as they kiss and instead goes to the side so he can help Jadé.

Influencer Jade Tuncdoruk shares video of herself fainting. Photo / Jade Tuncdoruk

"That time I passed out at my friends wedding as they were about to kiss and my bf almost ran in front of them," she captioned the video.

In the comments Jadé explained that she been feeling unwell right before she fainted and had hit the woman next to her so hard she "needed to ice her hand" afterwards.

"I remember knowing I was going to pass out cause I'd had heatstroke before and all I could think was 'please don't let me ruin my friend's wedding'," she said.

Despite the dramatic moment getting the attention of other guests, fortunately Jadé's fainting spell didn't ruin things for the bride and groom.

"I woke up and they hadn't noticed (they even made it down the aisle). Everyone did a great job at helping me/distracting them!" she wrote.

Jadé's posted attracted thousands of comments, with people remarking that it was like something "straight out of a movie".

People also praised Lachie's reaction to Jadé, telling the influencer her boyfriend was a "keeper".

Advertisement

"WE STAN THAT BEST MAN. He made sure the bride and groom got their kiss moment while nudging your boyfriend to go around and to be sure he did go check!" one person wrote.

"This melts my heart (not you fainting his concern ha)," another commented, while someone else added: "We felt that, his heart and his overwhelming rush of worry!!!!!"

Jade icing her face after her fall. Photo / Jadé Tuncdoruk

Others commented saying it was probably the only time a guest was allowed to "upstage" the bride.

"I'd be so mad if this was my moment and you done passed out. I shouldn't be but I would," one said.

"That's one way to upstage the bride," another teased.

It's not the first time Jadé has shared about the incident, posting a photo on Instagram in January of her icing her face after her fall.

The photo from the wedding reception shows Jadé icing her nose while she "simultaneously ate canapés".