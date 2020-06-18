An Austrian man has been fined 500 euros ($NZ872) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the country's police force was at pains to defend yesterday.

Local media reported that the June 5 incident allegedly happened in the capital, Vienna, and that the man was fined for "offending public decency."

City police wrote on Twitter that "of course no one is reported for accidentally 'letting one go.'"

They added that the man had behaved "provocatively and uncooperatively" during an encounter with officers that preceded the incident.

Police say the man got up from a park bench, looked at officers and "let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent".

"And our colleagues don't like to be farted at so much," they added.

Police noted that the decision could be appealed.