KFC appears to have jumped on the wave of excitement around the release of the next-generation consoles by Playstation and Xbox, with a new video spruiking its own entry into the console wars.

The video of the "KFConsole", which includes a "chicken chamber", has had almost three million views since being posted to the KFC Gaming Twitter account.

The KFConsole features a special chicken chamber.

It follows the announcement last week about the new games coming to the PlayStation 5 and a reveal of what the console will look like. But while excited about the console idea, fans were quick to question if the announcement was for real or a publicity stunt.

The Xbox Series X has also been mocked for its looks.

The design of the PlayStation 5 is more avant-garde than its predecessors.

The KFConsole, quite fittingly, looks a bit like an air fryer that's been given a Colonel Sanders approved paint job and promises a "chicken chamber" and "cross platform compatibility", as well as claiming True 4K resolution with 120 frames per second gameplay.

That would make it an impressive console and a worthy competitor, if it actually exists, which it probably doesn't.

A peek inside the "chicken chamber".

Many respondents on social media were quick to question whether it's a real product.

WAIT IS THE KFCONSOLE ACUALLY REAL?!? — LJ The Guitarist Hare (@SketchedHare) June 13, 2020

Gents is the KFconsole for real or they trolling.😂☠️ — Anolin (@achari_anolin) June 13, 2020

KFC do be wildin rn wif da kfconsole — Popper in the comeback... yes (@MemesInJschlatt) June 14, 2020

Others, facetiously or otherwise, were excited to get their freshly licked fingers on one.

Keep your mini fridge and stand up fan, I got my #KFConsole. We are not the same. https://t.co/xcdj8dcAPK — (RNA) ClubKevYumba (@ClubKevYumba) June 14, 2020

CONSOLE WARS ARE OVER

KFCONSOLE HAS WON

STAN KFCONSOLE https://t.co/EeMoI7g4Ey — Ben #Anipoke (@EntityMays) June 12, 2020

Damn.. None of the other consoles can keep my chicken from getting cold.. Going to have to be the #KFCONSOLE!! 😏😉 — Robert H. (@Graphicsgod) June 15, 2020

everyone arguing about playstation or xbox but sleeping on the KFConsole pic.twitter.com/Y1lzqx0aKE — Haluik⚡️40-24⚡️ (@Haluiks) June 14, 2020

The short video teasing the KFConsole ends with a date "11.12.20", believed to refer to December 11 this year, as the KFCGaming Twitter account lists its location as the United Kingdom.

It's possible that date will come and go with no further word on the KFConsole, and until more details are released it's safe to assume the chicken restaurant is not making a sudden shift to consumer electronics.