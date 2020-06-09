A top news broadcaster has apologised after a technical blunder during a segment left Prince Andrew suggested as a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

Sky News UK host Dermot Murnaghan was reading the show's top story about the investigation into McCann's disappearance when the unfortunate blunder happened, The Sun reports.

The host read: "We have actual evidence Madeleine McCann is dead. German prosecutors reveal more on their investigation into the suspect, Christian B."

A clip of Prince Andrew mistakenly played during a Sky News segment. Photo / Sky News

A clip of Prince Andrew played as Murnaghan read the headline, accidentally implying to viewers he was involved in the story.

Murnaghan apologised for the error later in the bulletin.

"Now in the headlines at the start of this hour, we featured headlines in the wrong order.

"We included a picture of Prince Andrew in the headline about the investigation into Christian B, the German suspect in the Madeleine McCann.

"We apologise for this mistake," he said.

McCann disappeared in 2007 when she was holidaying with her parents in Praia da Luz in Portugal.

Recently authorities have identified a new prime suspect in the case, 13 years after she went missing.

A German official told Sky News they now have evidence that indicates McCann is dead.

"We have no information that she is alive," prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York was making headlines for other reasons.

The headline across the screen in the bulletin read: "Prince Andrew's lawyers say the Duke of York has offered to assist the US Department of Justice on at least three occasions this year, in its investigation Jeffrey Epstein."

The US Department of Justice requested that the UK allow Andrew to be questioned over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. However, Andrew denies claims that he has avoided attempts from US authorities to cooperate with investigation.

The Duke stepped down from his royal duties following a now-infamous interview with BBC last November, where he denied having a sexual relationship with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre alleges Andrew had sex with her while she was underage, in liasons organised by Epstein.

Andrew and Epstein were reportedly friends for a number of years but the royal maintains he was "not that close" with him.

Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking charges and died in jail in August 2019.