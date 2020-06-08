The owner of a dog training centre in the US says two dogs died in a hot car as their owner attended a lecture on how to become a paid dog trainer.

Tom Rose of the Tom Rose School told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deaths were the result of a "terrible accident."

The owner left her car running, with the air-conditioner on high, while she was inside the center on Wednesday, a day when the high temperature topped 33 degrees.

The car quit running.

By the time the owner got outside the dogs — a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd — were dead.

"The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It's a horrible thing, and she was so upset," Rose said.

He said police weren't called. "There was no reason to notify the police. There was no negligence involved. Just a very unfortunate accident."

The average temperature inside a car is 7 degrees higher than the outside air temperature after about 10 minutes. After another 10 minutes, it goes up 10 additional degrees, experts say.

"In a matter of minutes, the temperature inside a car can soar past 37C, regardless of whether a window is cracked, or the car is parked in shade," the Humane Society said.

"Once the internal temperature of a car reaches 43C, your pet could only have a few minutes to survive."